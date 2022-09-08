BrewFest and Harvest Moon Festivals Lead Our Food and Drink Finds for Sept 9–12

Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about for the next week.
The two big events this weekend are our very own BrewFest and, of course, the first Cowboys game of the regular season, which we hope will get rid of that bitter taste from their final game last season. Ugh. Either way, we know BrewFest will be fun.
The Dallas Chocolate Festival
Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave.
Friday - Sunday, Sept. 9 - 11
This three-day Magic of Chocolate event offers a full slate of vendors, immersive experiences, dinners with local chefs and some conference-like events for those in the business (pondering a Chocolat-like move?). Local shops will be there in addition to "world-renowned makers." There's a VIP dinner Friday night with local chefs, including, of course, Katherin Clapner of Dude, Sweet Chocolate. The main event is Saturday and will feature vendors, makers, samples and bonbons galore; tickets cost $35.
Yogarita at The Stoneleigh/Le Meridien
The Stoneleigh Hotel, 2927 Maple Ave.
10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Need a little staycation with some good stretching and tequila? You need it more than you'll ever know. This Saturday, pull up to The Stoneleigh for an hour of guided yoga (all levels), then stay for a day in the sun. Casamigos Tequila will be on hand to pour drinks. Each $40 ticket will get you get the hour of yoga, a cocktail and a fish taco plus a lounge chair by the pool for the rest of the day.
Dallas Observer 12th Annual BrewFest
Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.
3 – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
The Dallas Observer's 12th Annual BrewFest is this Saturday at the Dallas Farmers Market. General admission tickets are $42 and will get you 12 2-ounce pours, plus swag and a guaranteed good time. VIP tickets are $79 and include a VIP area with food from Chiloso Mexican Bistro and Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken. Or get a BrewFest Beer Me 4-pack for $112, a $10 savings per ticket. We hope to see you there.
Tet Trung Thu (Harvest Full Moon), Girl With Flour Pop-Up
Sandwich Hag, 1902 Botham Jean Blvd.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
In celebration of the Harvest Full Moon this Saturday, Sandwich Hag will welcome local baker @girlwithflour (Erika Lam Radkt) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is certainly worth an extra trip to the Cedars for some of the best Vietnamese bites and pastries Dallas has to offer.
Friends in Film Night Out
Autonomous Society Brewpub, 1928 S. Akard St.
6 – 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Autonomous Society Brewpub recently opened in the Cedars and is still getting acclimated to its new neighborhood. So, this Saturday join the opening celebration and have a beer with new and old friends. The evening is called Friends in Film Night Out, and we're guessing a movie or film is involved.
Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival
Simpson Plaza at Frisco Square, 8843 Coleman Blvd.
7 – 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
This Saturday evening, the Japan America Society is hosting its 23rd annual Otsukimi Moon Viewing Festival at Simpson Plaza in Frisco. This free event starts at 7 p.m. and will have craft and food vendors as well as performers and a family zone with origami and calligraphy. Get all the details here, but the food highlight reel includes Bobaddiction, Good Times Donuts, F&F Food Truck, J Wok Food Kitchen, Mister Moto shaved ice, Spin Sushi food truck, Sweet Recipes and Tsukimi Dango with sweet rice dumplings.
Lola's Local Farmers Market
2000 W. Berry St., Fort Worth
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
The popular music venue Lola's in Fort Worth recently moved to a new spot with a spacious yard on Berry Street. Every second Sunday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Lola's hosts a farmers market with more than 30 local vendors and food trucks. There's also live music, as Lola's is wont to do. It's free — just go buy stuff from locals.
Okrapalooza 2022
Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
Okra though, right? This Sunday, Promise of Peace Gardens hosts its signature music and food festival with 10 chefs from around North Texas, all of whom will showcase their best okra recipes. Tickets are $75 and include bites plus beer and wine. The event will raise funds for a new garden in East Dallas and help sustain a food farm in West Dallas.