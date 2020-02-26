This Weekend: Dumplings in Grapevine, a Top Bartender in North Dallas and a Birthday in Uptown

(Clockwise from top left): butter chicken momo, Jhaneko chicken momo, mo mein, Chhola samosa at Momo To Go in Irving. But find such treats in Grapevine this weekend.

Dough Bro’s is hosting Great Raft Brewing this Thursday. For $15, get all-you-can-eat pizza, and you can sample some of the brewery’s brews. All of Great Raft’s beers will be available at the bar, too.

What: Meet the Brewer Night

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27

Where: Dough Bro’s Italian Kitchen, 5181 Keller Springs Road (Far North Dallas)

***

Dude, Sweet has been downtown for a few months, and to celebrate, they're hosting a happy hour to toast to their future. (And now’s as good a time as any to stock up on your chocolate supply.)

What: Dude, Sweet Downtown Happy Hour

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28

Where: Dude, Sweet Chocolate, 1604 Main St. (downtown)

***

Momo to Go heads north this weekend, serving Himalayan dumplings at Hop and Sting Brewery.

What: Live Momo Pop-Up

When: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: Hop and Sting Brewing Co., 906 Jean St., Grapevine

***

Bartender Leann Berry recently announced she was leaving Canvas Hotel Dallas, but we’re OK with that if she’s still popping up to deliver some of her excellent cocktails. This Saturday, she’ll help us toast leap day with a special whiskey cocktail.

What: Leann Berry Leap Day Pop-Up Bartender

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: Bernie’s: The Cocktail Lounge at Preston Tower, 6211 W. Northwest Highway, Suite C-150 (North Dallas)

***

EXPAND Noodboyz has a killer wing, butterflied and cooked on yakitori, and this weekend, their goods are in Deep Ellum. Noodboyz and Thicc Sticcz

Change up your brunch scene this weekend with a pop-up at Trinity Cider in Deep Ellum. They’ll partner with Noodboyz and Thicc Sticcz, who will bring plenty of goods to make the most out of your Sunday Funday.

What: Noodboyz and Thicc Sticcz Pop-Up

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1

Where: Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St., Suite 120 (Deep Ellum)

***

The delightful French bakery Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie marks five years this weekend. To celebrate, have some birthday cake macarons and drip coffee all day; then when the party starts at 7 p.m., get some free macarons, take photos in a photo booth and toast with Champagne.

What: Bisous Turns 5

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29

Where: Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 150 (Uptown)