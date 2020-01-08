 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Learn about Cinco Sentidos this Thursday at Las Almas Rotas.
Learn about Cinco Sentidos this Thursday at Las Almas Rotas.
Melissa Hennings

This Weekend: Mezcal in South Dallas, Harvesting in West Dallas and Cheese Making in Deep Ellum

Taylor Adams | January 8, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Las Almas Rotas is hosting Jason Paul Cox, owner of El Destilado restaurant in Oaxaca and the Cinco Sentidos line of agave spirits. You can hear about his journey through the cuisine and spirits of Mexico and how the brand went from the restaurant to a unique line available in the U.S. Of course, there will be pours and flights of Cinco Sentidos, with plenty available for purchase.

What: Meet and Greet with Jason Paul Cox of Cinco Sentidos

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9

Where: Las Almas Rotas, 3615 Parry Ave. (South Dallas/Fair Park)

***

Explore the land of 1,000 cheeses paired with wines from several regions of France at the first event of the year at Scardello in Oak Lawn.

What: French Wine and Cheese

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9

Where: Scardello Artisan Cheese, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

***
Find out what's growing in La Bajada this winter.
Find out what's growing in La Bajada this winter.
Promise of Peace

Promise of Peace Community Gardens is hosting a market with Soup it Forward kits — whereby you use fresh ingredients to create soup, then share a kit with a neighbor.

What: Saturday Wild Harvest Market

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Where: La Bajada POP Farm, 3106 Herbert St. (Trinity Groves)

***

Learn how to make both fresh mozzarella and ricotta. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes tour of the cheese factory, then get into the hands-on course before a cocktail party with wine and cheese wraps up the event.

What: Hands-on Cheesemaking Class

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Where: The Mozzarella Company, 2944 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $75

***

Enjoy cortados and Cuban-style pastries at this pop-up, where you can also take salsa lessons. Because why not? (Registration required for salsa lessons.)

What: Cortado Pop-Up and Salsa Lessons

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Where: Manny Rodriguez Photography, 1007 Fort Worth Ave. (West Dallas)

