Making your own mozzarella and ricotta this weekend.EXPAND
Making your own mozzarella and ricotta this weekend.
The Mozzarella Company

This Weekend: Whiskey in Uptown, Pie in East Dallas and Cheesemaking in Deep Ellum

Taylor Adams | November 20, 2019 | 4:00am
Go through a sampling of Texas whiskeys, specifically those from right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Brandon Choate from Five Points Distilling will be there to talk through each flavor and answer questions about the distilling process. The chef will have passed appetizers to complement the tasting, which will include pours from Lone Elm, Ironroot Republic and Tahwahkaro.

What: Texas Whiskey Tasting

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

Where: Jasper’s Uptown, 4511 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Tickets: $25

The Arboretum’s A Tasteful Place is hosting a Friendsgiving menu inspired by the show Friends. Dinner will include Chandler’s macaroni and cheese bites and mini grilled cheese sandwiches, the traditional meal with sweet potatoes with “marshmallows in concentric circles,” then “not-Rachel’s trifle.” Tickets include wine and Friends trivia.

What: Friendsgiving Dinner

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road (White Rock)

Tickets: $99 for nonmembers, $90 for Arboretum members

For the 11th year, Good Local Markets is putting on its pie contest. All amateur bakers are invited to participate, bring a pie or just go to taste. Deadline for pie entries is noon Friday, Nov. 22; $10 fee per entry, and participants must bake two pies per entry; register online. For those just attending, get in for $5, taste the pies and vote on your favorite.

What: 11th Annual Pie Contest at White Rock

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: 9150 Garland Road (White Rock)

Register online to compete

Give us all the pecans, please.EXPAND
Give us all the pecans, please.
Dallas Farmers Market

Get your fill of buttery, fresh pecans from Texas. As the state tree, pecans are abundant and delicious right now, and the Farmers Market will help you get them, along with pecan-related items from Candied Harvest, Pie Crush, handcrafted items from Kalisee and more.

What: Texas Pecans

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown)

Get your hands into some good work this weekend by learning how to make both mozzarella and ricotta. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes tour of the Mozzarella Company’s cheese factory then get started on the course. You’ll learn how to make fresh ricotta, scooping it into baskets, then you’re given a block of fresh mozzarella curd, learning how to stretch and form into varieties, such as balls, bocconcini, rolls and queso Oaxaca. The event concludes with a cocktail party complete with wine and cheese tastings.

What: Hands-on Cheesemaking Class

When: noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: The Mozzarella Company, 2944 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $75

