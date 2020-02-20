This Weekend: Drink Wine in Northwest Dallas, Make Bread in Bishop Arts, Learn about Pizza Downtown

If you’re looking to learn more about wine, particularly the jammy or peppery varieties, Pappas Bros. is having a tasting this Friday. Explore some of their favorite syrah and shiraz glasses to find the ones you like for yourself.

What: Exploring Syrah and Shiraz

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21

Where: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 10477 Lombardy Lane (Northwest Dallas)

Tickets: $115

***

Learn how to make the wonderful sourdough bread in your own home. Kuluntu uses just three ingredients — flour, water and salt — to create this favorite carbohydrate. Each person makes their own loaf and receives a bread-making stater kit with basic supplies.

What: Artisan Bread Class

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Bishop Arts (exact location upon ticket purchase)

Tickets: $125

***

Get a 90-minute pizza class with Dino Santonicola of Partenope Ristorante, learning all the best secrets to Neopolitan pizza.

What: Pizza Class

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Partenope Ristorante, 1903 Main St. (downtown)

Tickets: $75 per person (through the restaurant’s website; click “book now” in the left corner, select Feb. 22, then “pizza class” at 11 a.m.)

***

Gabrielle Reyes of One Great Vegan will serve her Jamaican stuffed sweet potatoes for $15 a plate, and she’ll share some recipes. Everything served is 100% vegan, gluten-free and nut-free. Each plate comes with coconut Caribbean rice and peas, butter-roasted sweet potato, marinated jerk mushrooms and jackfruit, Jamaican purple stew and green onions.

What: One Great Vegan Pop-Up

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Lucky Mouth Grocery, 196 W. Davis St., Suite 120 (Bishop Arts)

***

Vuture Food is coming out from Los Angeles to share some vegan comfort food in this pop-up. Expect a variety of vegan crispy Chik’n sandwiches and loaded fries.

What: Plant-Based Junk Food

When: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Where: Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St. (Medical District)