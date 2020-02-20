 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Pizza at Partenope with mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, soppressata, Jimmy's sausages, mushrooms and basilEXPAND
Pizza at Partenope with mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, soppressata, Jimmy's sausages, mushrooms and basil
Alison McLean

This Weekend: Drink Wine in Northwest Dallas, Make Bread in Bishop Arts, Learn about Pizza Downtown

Taylor Adams | February 20, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

If you’re looking to learn more about wine, particularly the jammy or peppery varieties, Pappas Bros. is having a tasting this Friday. Explore some of their favorite syrah and shiraz glasses to find the ones you like for yourself.

What: Exploring Syrah and Shiraz

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21

Related Stories

Where: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 10477 Lombardy Lane (Northwest Dallas)

Tickets: $115

***

Learn how to make the wonderful sourdough bread in your own home. Kuluntu uses just three ingredients — flour, water and salt — to create this favorite carbohydrate. Each person makes their own loaf and receives a bread-making stater kit with basic supplies.

What: Artisan Bread Class

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Bishop Arts (exact location upon ticket purchase)

Tickets: $125

***

Get a 90-minute pizza class with Dino Santonicola of Partenope Ristorante, learning all the best secrets to Neopolitan pizza.

What: Pizza Class

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Partenope Ristorante, 1903 Main St. (downtown)

Tickets: $75 per person (through the restaurant’s website; click “book now” in the left corner, select Feb. 22, then “pizza class” at 11 a.m.)

***

Gabrielle Reyes of One Great Vegan will serve her Jamaican stuffed sweet potatoes for $15 a plate, and she’ll share some recipes. Everything served is 100% vegan, gluten-free and nut-free. Each plate comes with coconut Caribbean rice and peas, butter-roasted sweet potato, marinated jerk mushrooms and jackfruit, Jamaican purple stew and green onions.

What: One Great Vegan Pop-Up

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22

Where: Lucky Mouth Grocery, 196 W. Davis St., Suite 120 (Bishop Arts)

***

Vuture Food is coming out from Los Angeles to share some vegan comfort food in this pop-up. Expect a variety of vegan crispy Chik’n sandwiches and loaded fries.

What: Plant-Based Junk Food

When: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

Where: Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St. (Medical District)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >