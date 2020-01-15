This Weekend: Wine Downtown, Tamales in Oak Cliff and an Anniversary in the Design District

Taste wines from family-owned wineries in Napa, all in one place. Plus, the event benefits Jonathan’s Place.

What: Napa Valley Visits Dallas

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery (FIG), 1807 Ross Ave. (downtown)

Tickets: $125

***

EXPAND Revelers Hall during a fun, live music day Taylor Adams

John Hernandez of Casa Masa is popping up at Revelers Hall to serve a variety of tamales, including some vegetarian. Live music by Pepe Valdez will fill the space for the evening. (A $5 music fee is always added to tabs here when there’s live music; to that we give a hat tip for supporting artists!)

What: Tamale Pop-Up

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16

Where: Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

***

Find out which truly pairs better with cheese (for you): wine or beer. Put both to the test to find out. Each of the five rounds consists of one cheese, one wine and one beer, while experts discuss pairing in general and specific impressions of each pair.

What: Beer vs. Wine Smackdown

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16

Where: Scardello Artisan Cheese, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Tickets: $40

***

EXPAND Cheers to three years of the tap room of Peticolas. Kelsey Shoemaker

Help a wonderful local brewery celebrate three years of its taproom. Peticolas will pull a couple of special beers out of the cellar, and Kitty Bunny Bakery will be there with the carbs. We’re all in for the Velvet Hammer pulled pork sliders they plan on bringing.

What: Taproom Third Anniversary

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

***

Bluffview Growler is celebrating three years of operation with special tappings and tacos from Resident Taqueria.

What: Cheers to Three Years

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18

Where: Bluffview Growler, 3850 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 1190 (Northwest Dallas)