This Weekend: Plenty of Barbecue, Soup and Pastry

West End’s 3Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails marks one year of business this month, and they’re celebrating for a couple of hours this Thursday. They’ll have a new menu, specialty cocktails and a live DJ.

What: 3Eleven Anniversary

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25

Where: 3Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails, 311 N. Market St., Suite 100

RSVP: 311kitchenandcocktails@gmail.com (free to attend)

***

Celebrate the halfway point of summer at the Arboretum this weekend with a barbecue dinner. Smoky Rose will join with Oak Highlands Brewery for a three-course menu paired with different beers.

What: Summer BBQ Garden-to-Table Dinner

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 26

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road (White Rock)

Tickets: $75 for Arboretum members, $65 for nonmembers

Chris Wolfgang

The Soul of Dallas bus tour is all about barbecue this month. You can visit various black-owned barbecue restaurants, tour historic landmarks and learn how different regions prepare this favorite cuisine. The list of locations are provided day-of. For questions, email starvingonabudget@gmail.com.

What: Soul of Dallas: Food & Black History Bus Tour

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Starting at the African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave., Gate 5 (South Dallas/Fair Park)

Tickets: $45

***





Bisous Bisous pastry chefs are teaching all about cream puffs and pastry cream this weekend. The hands-on class is limited to 8 to 10 people and will last up to three hours.

What: Cream Puff & Pastry Cream Class

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Bisous Bisous Patisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 150 (Uptown)

Tickets: $80

***

Find out how easy it is to make your own nut milk. This class will answer all your questions, including which nuts are best, to soak or not to soak, what type of blender to use and more. The class will finish with a sampling of all the nut milks along with dessert. Participants take home a 16-ounce jar of homemade nut milk.

What: DIY Nut Milk Event

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Where: 2106 Teakwood Trail, Carrollton

Tickets: $25

***

Hello Kitchari and the Promise of Peace Gardens are hosting a series of earth-to-table cooking classes. This one focuses on soup: introducing practical cooking techniques and locally grown, nutritious ingredients while helping pour their Soup It Forward program "to create food security for all."

What: Earth-to-Table, Soup It Forward Cooking Class

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Where: Conscious Life Center, 6315 Lindsley Ave. (Hollywood/Santa Monica)

Tickets: $35