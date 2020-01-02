 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Noodboyz has a killer wing, butterflied and cooked on yakitori, and this weekend, it's in Deep Ellum.

Noodboyz and Thicc Sticz

This Weekend: Coffee near Fair Park, Cupcakes in the Design District and Noodles in Deep Ellum

Taylor Adams | January 2, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Celebrate the new year at the Farmers Market, where you can stop at 11 participating businesses to toast again and again. Ten of them will have alcohol, one will offer a non-alcoholic beverage. Ticket includes 11 drink fills and a souvenir glass.

What: Dallas Farmers Market Drink Dash

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown)

Tickets: $10

***

Head to South Dallas to try some of Noble Coyotes’ coffees, learn about their origins and experience how industry professionals create flavor profiles. This class is limited to 20 people.

What: Noble Coyote Coffee Cupping

When: 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 4

Where: Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, 819 Exposition Ave. (South Dallas/Fair Park)

Tickets: $10

***
Delicious crêpes are heading to Northwest Dallas for a day.EXPAND
Delicious crêpes are heading to Northwest Dallas for a day.
Taylor Adams

Some fantastic crepes are headed to Northwest Dallas this weekend as Whisk Crepes Cafe takes brunch to Bluffview Growler. Pair this food with red beer or $5 mimosas.

What: Beer Brunch with Whisk Crepes Cafe

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Where: Bluffview Growler, 3850 W. Northwest Highway (Northwest Dallas)

***

This open house will include local artists’ work for sale, live music and Kitty Bunny Bakery’s cupcakes. Get a ticket at the door for three drink tickets to get pints in the style of your choice. Guided tours of Community’s brewery by the brewers at 3 and 4 p.m.

What: Kitty Bunny Bakery at Community Beer Co.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Where: Community Beer Company, 1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200 (Design District)

***

A plant-based grocery store is opening in Bishop Arts. This Sunday, they’ll have samples, raffle prizes and your plant-based shopping needs.

What: Lucky Mouth Grocery Grand Opening

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

Where: Lucky Mouth Grocery, 196 W. Davis St., Suite 120 (Bishop Arts District)

***

The folks behind Nood Boyz and Thicc Sticcz really deliver when the pop-up, and this time they’re doing so in Deep Ellum. Find lemongrass and mushroom noodles, a salty duck egg sando, a chicken wing skewer (don’t skip that) and a new item, a chicken meatball skewer.

What: Pop-Up Brunch with Nood Boyz & Thicc Sticcz

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

Where: Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St., Suite 120 (Deep Ellum)

