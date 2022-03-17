Foodie Finds for March 17-20: A Soul Food Festival and a Beer Bumble Lead the Way

Say what you want about Dallas, but you’ll never run out of food events to try that you’d never think of yourself. This week we’ve got a hat party with the vineyard La Crema, all-you-can-eat cupcakes and vodka (because why not?), a Beer Bumble and a soul food festival.
March 21-27 is the Dallas Observer Burger Week, which is seven days of $7 burgers at more than 15 different restaurants. See who all is participating and how to register on our Burger Week page.
Here are 10 foodie events to fill your weekend:
Bishop Nights Returns
Magnolia Plaza, 380 Bishop Ave.
6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Bishop Nights is kicking off the spring season just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Magnolia Plaza will be filled with family-friendly activities like petting zoos, music and entertainment. The event taps into the luck of the Irish with a face painter, balloon artist and a giant rainbow photo op. Participating shops in the area will also be extending their hours for the event.
La Crema Hat Party
3009 Commerce St.
5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18
La Crema Winery and Flea Style, a Dallas-based fashion company, are partnering this weekend for a hat party. Guests will create a custom hat with Flea Style stylists while enjoying wine and light bites from the La Crema Experience pop-up tasting salon and chatting with La Crema ambassador and WineTok sensation Isis Daniel.
Beer Bumble
Downtown Garland, 393 North 6th St.
5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 18
Downtown Garland is hosting a giant happy hour this Friday evening. For $30 you'll get a 5-ounce event mug plus a "map to Beer Happiness," where at each of the 12 stops they'll have a different beer, cider or sour to try. There are restaurants and plenty of shopping to. We think they're on to something: lure people over with beer then see if they'll buy more stuff.
Community Beer Co. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
3110 Commonwealth Dr.
11 a.m. Saturday, March 19
Community Beer Co. is starting St. Patrick’s Day right in their new two-story taproom and biergarten. To break in the new place, there will be a huge, shamrock-themed party with a special release their small batch Irish Red Ale, live music from IronVine and an Irish-themed menu by chef Kent Rathaus.
All You Can Eat Cupcakes and Vodka
Mitchell Lofts, 3800 Commerce St.
6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Mitchell Lofts is spicing up your Saturday night with there different vodka drinks with matching alcohol-infused cupcakes. Frenchmen Beale Vodka will have flavors like sweet tea peach, pineapple and raspberry, which will be paired by boozy cupcakes for a night you won’t forget (hopefully).
SACC Dallas Wine Tasting and Dinner at Maguire’s
Maguire's, 17552 Dallas Pkwy
7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 19
SACC and Maguire’s are hosting a three-course wine tasting dinner this weekend with Maguire’s. Guests will learn from sommelier and Glazer’s Central region Fine Wine Trade Development Director Johan Lowegard and participate in a raffle to take some of the choice wines home with them.
Mutt Madness X Yappy Hour
Harvest Hall, 815 S. Main St. (Grapevine)
12 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Harvest Hall is partnering with Dallas Pets Alive! to help dogs find fur-ever homes. Guests can vote in the live “Mutt Madness” bracket event from 12 to 3 p.m., enjoy food specials from Harvest Hall as well as doggy delights.
Kamayan Dinner with Bahay
Jettison, 1878 Sylvan Ave.
6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Jettison is taking you around the world this weekend with an Authentic Filipino Communal Dinner. We've talked about this before and it is fantastic. Bayhay Fresh Filipino Food will bring on the feast with a series of cocktails, tropical fruits, pork, chicken, seafood, salad, rice and some spicy stuff. Seating is limited and tickets are available online.
Dallas Soul Food Festival
Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St.
12 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20
More than 30 food vendors from all over Texas are bringing a mix of foods for the Dallas Soulf Food Festival. The offerings include pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish, barbecue, funnel cake, turkey legs and more classic Texan foods. There will also be several other small business vendors including clothing, accessories, jewelry, bath and body, men’s wear, health and more.
St. Patrick’s Beer Dinner
Ash and Ember Brewing Co., 226 Texas St.
6 p.m. Sunday, March 20
Ash and Ember Brewing Company is hosting a St. Patrick’s Beer Dinner this weekend fit to end the St. Patty’s season. Mija BBQ is providing a four-course meal plus three Ash & Ember beers of your choice and a glass to keep. The four courses include Irish soda bread and salted butter, a house salad, corned beef with roasted potatoes, steamed cabbage and carrots, and chocolate cake.