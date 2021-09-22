Foodie Finds Sept. 23-26: Pregame The State Fair, Party Like Bond and Stuff Your Pie Hole

State Ferris of Wheelers
1950 Market Center Blvd. (Design District)
Thursday, Sept. 23
If you absolutely can’t wait till opening day of the fair, head to Ferris Wheeler’s the day before. Their fair-inspired pop-up from last year is back with live music, games, photo ops and treats and eats and drinks that get you in the mood for the fair. Get the details on RSVP on the Ferris Wheelers Instagram.
Mí Día From Scratch 10th Anniversary
3310 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 105 (Plano) with locations in Grapevine and Flower Mound
Mí Día From Scratch is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first location (in Grapevine) with a 10-day countdown beginning on Thursday, Sept. 23, leading up to the anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 3.
“For 10 years, our mission has been to bring traditional Mexico City recipes with modern Santa Fe and Tex-Mex influences to the DFW area,” Gabriel DeLeon, executive chef and managing partner of Mí Día From Scratch said. “We are grateful for our amazing team, loyal patrons and the communities we serve as they are critical to our success.”
One menu item will be featured daily at all three Mí Día locations. On Thursday (Sept. 23) the restaurant is highlighting their signature drink, the Hell Freezes Over with Hatch green chili-infused Ambhar Plata Tequila, Cointreau, lime, cucumber, basil, organic agave nectar, a Hatch chili salt blend for the rim and dry ice for show. Other features in the leadoff week are quesadilla de huitlacoche on Friday, the blueberry habanero margarita on Saturday and Cochinita Pibil on Sunday. Follow Mí Día’s instagram for updates on the upcoming daily specials.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Tastemaker Dinner Series
17840 Dallas Parkway (North Dallas)
6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24
This five-course dinner will include paired wines from Chateau Montelena Winery. Some of the dishes served include ahi tuna poke crisp, crispy chicken confit, stuffed pork tenderloin roulade and filet au poivre. Visit the Ruth’s Chris website to reserve your seats.
TaCoChella at Tacos, Bites & Beats
1900 Irving Blvd (Design District)
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
Come for tunes from three nationally known DJs, stay for the tacos. And did we mention there’s free beer from Peticolas? Well, as a matter of fact, there is. Bring lawn chairs for this masks-required outdoor event. It’s free, and you can get all the details on the Facebook event page.
James Bond Party
Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. (Northwest Dallas)
7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
After more than a year of not getting together regularly, this Dallas Margarita Society group is headed into Margarita Ball season with a fun kickoff party. All Funk Radio Show will play the hits of the '70s and '80s, and there will be plenty of casino action. As always for Dallas Margarita Society events, dress to impress. The requested dress code is dark suits for men and dresses for ladies. (On the upside, if you do this well and capture the spirit of the James Bond theme, you could win a prize.) Tickets are $75 each, and include open bar and hors d'oeuvres. Find and buy tickets on Eventbrite.
ChingonasOnly Pull Up and Shop
Maroches Bakery, 1227 West Davis St. (Oak Cliff)
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26
ChingonasOnly is celebrating its 2-year anniversary with a fun, free community event. The organization has a mission to empower not only female-owned businesses but all local businesses by providing a platform for them to sell merchandise. There will be plenty of local companies to support with your shopping, and food vendors include Vidana Bros BBQ and Tacos by Maroches. It’s free, but you can RSVP on Eventbrite.
Upcoming Festivals
Fall is festival time and foodie time all rolled into one. Some very popular annual festivals are coming in the next month or so, and you don’t want to wait till the last minute to get tickets.
Night Out on 15th Street
15th Street, Plano
Sunday, Oct. 3
It’s really quite a sight when they close down a downtown street and set it up for a formal dinner on a 300-foot-long table. Tickets are $100 and include a multi-course meal paired with select beer, wine and spirits, plus free valet parking, live entertainment and a post-dinner whiskey and cigar tasting. Get your tickets on Prekindle.
Trolley Taste of Uptown
Thursday, Oct. 21
This annual fundraiser for the McKinney Avenue trolley is back this year after months of virtual Taste of Uptown specials. Get dressed up for this special party with fabulous food, stellar cocktails and spectacular silent and live auctions. Tickets are $100 on Eventbrite.
The Piehole Project Live Show
Thursday, Oct. 28
Sounds wacky, right? Well, first off, Piehole Project raises funds for the Chefs of Tomorrow Culinary and Hospitality Scholarship created by FestEvents Foundation, an organization dedicated to workforce sustainability and development in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The main event is a virtual pie auction with 30 pies from local chefs. To gear up for the auction, the live show is a special event where local chefs prepare dinners in kitchen theaters with circus-like entertainment in between. Get the details (and tickets) on Eventbrite.
Chefs for Farmers
Thursday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 7
Two of the four recently announced events for this annual festival have already sold out. Get on it now if you want tickets to the farm tour on Saturday, Nov. 6 or The Main Event, Nov. 7 at Dallas Heritage Village.
TacolandiaSaturday, Nov. 13
Join us in the land of tacos, really a whole world of tacos, which is really what the world should be made of. Get tickets at advance purchase discount prices before it’s too late.