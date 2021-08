Food and Drink Events This Weekend, Aug. 13-15

click to enlarge They'll have Spanish octopus, Ōra King Salmon and Rioja wines at Truluck's this weekend. Truluck's

With COVID-19 hospitalizations surging in Dallas County and a new mask requirement in place (maybe), you might be conflicted or confused about going out this weekend. Bars and restaurants are facing new challenges themselves as they're once again being dragooned into taking part in the battle between local leaders who want a mask mandate and a governor who doesn't.What is one to do? (Besides, say, getting vaccinated, we mean.) Well, Mother always said you can't go too far wrong with good manners and kindness, no matter how awkward the situation. A little consideration for servers and small-business owners who are muddling through like everyone else couldn't hurt either.With that in mind, here are a few places you can show off your fashion-mask collection this weekend.What: Spanish octopus, Ōra king salmon and Rioja winesWhen: Throughout AugustTickets: None.A Spanish octopus appetizer ($26) will be offered Fridays through Sundays in August and a honey glazed Ōra king salmon entree with savory blueberry compote ($48) is available any time. Pair your choices with a selection of white and Rioja wines.What: Live music from Kendi Jean on Friday night and Denver Williams on SaturdayWhen: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14Tickets: Free and open to the public, no tickets or reservations needed.Sip some cocktails, visit the whiskey garden and enjoy a great evening of music every weekend at Bendt Distilling.What: Free ready-to-drink draft lattes and cold brews from La Colombe Coffee RoastersWhen: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14Tickets: Free, but if you RSVP on Eventbrite , you could win a free stay at the hotel.On Saturday morning, the La Columbe RV will be parked outside Funny Library, the hotel’s coffee bar, as part of their cross-country comeback tour . The pop-up moves poolside from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Pool Club on the fourth floor of the hotel.What: Join other Chelsea F.C. fans and get $1 off draftsWhen: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14Tickets: None, but you can follow Harwood Arms on Instagram and Facebook for up-to-date match information.With six televisions in the indoor bar, this British Isles-inspired pub is ready to host Chelsea F.C. fans all season. Watching parties are scheduled for five more games so you won’t miss any of the action.What: Buy raw or fire-roasted Hatch chiles by the poundWhen: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or sell out, Saturday, Aug. 14Tickets: FreeIn addition to all the Hatch chile goodness, there will be live music, food and games, plus all the local vendors at the farmers market.What: A community event with food, drinks, music, games and local vendorsWhen: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for kids on Eventbrite Play unlimited games at this indoor/outdoor event with food and local merchandise available for purchase.What: A wine and food tasting of all 20 wine regions in ItalyWhen: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14Tickets: $30 on Eventbrite To celebrate Ferragosto, a national holiday in Italy, Lamberti’s will set up tasting stations with samples of coastal Italian, southern Italian, and northern Italian food plus wines from all over Italy.At the end of your experience, you will be able to purchase your favorite wines and signature food from Lamberti's.What: A three-course family-style dinner and live music from Side PonyWhen: Sunday, Aug. 15Tickets: $85 on Evenbrite Cafe Momentum gives young men and women coming out of juvenile facilities paid post-release internships to work with top chefs and learn to prepare and serve fresh, local food. At these Sunday suppers, chefs craft a one-time-only menu based on the artists' favorite food and you get to enjoy it while they perform.