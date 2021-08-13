Food and Drink Events This Weekend, Aug. 13-15

What is one to do? (Besides, say, getting vaccinated, we mean.) Well, Mother always said you can't go too far wrong with good manners and kindness, no matter how awkward the situation. A little consideration for servers and small-business owners who are muddling through like everyone else couldn't hurt either.
With that in mind, here are a few places you can show off your fashion-mask collection this weekend.
Specialty Dishes and Rioja Wines at Truluck’s
2401 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
What: Spanish octopus, Ōra king salmon and Rioja wines
When: Throughout August
Tickets: None.
A Spanish octopus appetizer ($26) will be offered Fridays through Sundays in August and a honey glazed Ōra king salmon entree with savory blueberry compote ($48) is available any time. Pair your choices with a selection of white and Rioja wines.
Live Music at BENDT Distilling Co. in Lewisville
225 S. Charles St. (Lewisville)
What: Live music from Kendi Jean on Friday night and Denver Williams on Saturday
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14
Tickets: Free and open to the public, no tickets or reservations needed.
Sip some cocktails, visit the whiskey garden and enjoy a great evening of music every weekend at Bendt Distilling.
La Columbe Coffee RV Comeback Tour at Funny Library at Virgin Hotels Dallas
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Design District)
What: Free ready-to-drink draft lattes and cold brews from La Colombe Coffee Roasters
When: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
Tickets: Free, but if you RSVP on Eventbrite, you could win a free stay at the hotel.
On Saturday morning, the La Columbe RV will be parked outside Funny Library, the hotel’s coffee bar, as part of their cross-country comeback tour. The pop-up moves poolside from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Pool Club on the fourth floor of the hotel.
Watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace at Harwood Arms
2850 N. Harwood St., Suite 100 (Harwood District)
What: Join other Chelsea F.C. fans and get $1 off drafts
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
Tickets: None, but you can follow Harwood Arms on Instagram and Facebook for up-to-date match information.
With six televisions in the indoor bar, this British Isles-inspired pub is ready to host Chelsea F.C. fans all season. Watching parties are scheduled for five more games so you won’t miss any of the action.
Hatch Chile Festival at Grand Prairie Farmers Market
120 W. Main St.(Grand Prairie)
What: Buy raw or fire-roasted Hatch chiles by the pound
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or sell out, Saturday, Aug. 14
Tickets: Free
In addition to all the Hatch chile goodness, there will be live music, food and games, plus all the local vendors at the farmers market.
Texas Food and Games Fest
15203 Midway Road (Addison)
What: A community event with food, drinks, music, games and local vendors
When: 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for kids on Eventbrite
Play unlimited games at this indoor/outdoor event with food and local merchandise available for purchase.
Ferragosto at Lamberti’s Ristorante and Wine Bar in Irving
7701 N. MacArthur Blvd. (Irving)
What: A wine and food tasting of all 20 wine regions in Italy
When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
Tickets: $30 on Eventbrite
To celebrate Ferragosto, a national holiday in Italy, Lamberti’s will set up tasting stations with samples of coastal Italian, southern Italian, and northern Italian food plus wines from all over Italy.
At the end of your experience, you will be able to purchase your favorite wines and signature food from Lamberti's.
Sunday Supper Concert Series with Side Pony at Cafe Momentum
1510 Pacific Ave. (Downtown Dallas)
What: A three-course family-style dinner and live music from Side Pony
When: Sunday, Aug. 15
Tickets: $85 on Evenbrite
Cafe Momentum gives young men and women coming out of juvenile facilities paid post-release internships to work with top chefs and learn to prepare and serve fresh, local food. At these Sunday suppers, chefs craft a one-time-only menu based on the artists' favorite food and you get to enjoy it while they perform.