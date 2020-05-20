Weekly Roundup: Restaurants Giving Time, Meals and Support to Those Who Need It

Meals ready to go to those who need them from Beto and Son in Trinity Groves

Bars are expected to reopen at 25% capacity this weekend, while restaurants are able to increase their capacity from 25% to 50%. Many restaurants and bars are still opting to remain closed, despite Gov. Greg Abbott decision to allow them to reopen at a limited capacity. Still, while employees are furloughed and medical workers are hard at work, Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants have not slowed down on giving back.

Beto & Son 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 108 (Trinity Groves)



Beto & Son has been supporting several local hospitals and first responders, including those at Children’s Health, Baylor Scott & White, Hope City Dream Center, UT Southwestern Medical Center and Dallas Fire-Rescue. They have also been providing free chicken tacos to furloughed service industry workers. Last weekend, Beto & Son donated Essentia Water and groceries to 300 people at the Dallas Dream Center.

In-Fretta Multiple locations



Prior to COVID-19, In-Fretta owner Ram Mehta was committed to feeding food-insecure people. The pandemic has only inspired him to up his game. Mehta and the In-Fretta crew started the #EveryoneEatz movement and have provided more than 52,000 meals, no questions asked. Last week, they provided meals and masks at Frisco Fieldhouse.

Haute Sweets Patisserie 10230 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas)



Last weekend, Haute Sweets Patisserie donated 250 cupcakes to Parkland Hospital. Talk about a sweet gesture.

Mooala Available at Kroger, Whole Foods, Tom Thumb and Natural Grocers



It’s amazing how many ways there are to make milk. Dallas-based, non-dairy milk company Mooala has many non-dairy options, including banana milk, oat milk and almond milk. Last week, Mooala donated 2,700 bottles of non-dairy chocolate and strawberry milk to Metrocrest, Dallas Life and Salvation Army.

Chuck E. Cheese Multiple locations



Although they’ve recently come under fire for using a pseudonym to deliver pizza, Chuck E. Cheese restaurants worldwide donated meals to more than 300 different organizations last week for International Day of Families. In Dallas-Fort Worth, they donated to Plano Fire Department, Denton Fire and Rescue and One Safe Place Tarrant County.