 Get a Free Cone at Dairy Queen on March 19 | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Get a Free Cone at Dairy Queen on the First Day of Spring

Need a snack?
March 18, 2024
Imagine this, for free, but without the chocolate (only photo we have).
Imagine this, for free, but without the chocolate (only photo we have). Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
Many Texan's relationship with Dairy Queen is based on some tradition. Maybe grandma took you for a Blizzard to get you to stop complaining about her smoking ciggies in the car with the windows up. Or perhaps you grew up in a small town and that was the only fast food option you had. Or maybe you knew someone who sold meth at a DQ.

Either way, Dairy Queen likes to give out free small cones on the first day of spring, March 19. All you need to do is show up and ask for the free cone (one per customer per day). There's no need to download an app or become an awards member. But, you can't get it dipped in chocolate, as the photo above may indicate (it's the only photo we have).

If that's not enough, throughout March, in the theme of St. Patrick's Day, DQ fans can get a Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat stuffed with brownie pieces, chocolate chunks and mint.

The first day of spring is this Tuesday, March 19, with sunny skies and a high of about 70 degrees. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Harper's Is Out and an Old Hollywood-Themed Clubstaurant Is In

Openings and Closings

Harper's Is Out and an Old Hollywood-Themed Clubstaurant Is In

By Carly May Gravley
12 Places in Dallas to Toast National Espresso Martini Day

Best Of Dallas

12 Places in Dallas to Toast National Espresso Martini Day

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Good Food for Great Causes: Meet Chef Gary Irvin

First Look

Good Food for Great Causes: Meet Chef Gary Irvin

By Nick Reynolds
Updated: A Restaurant Guide for Easter in Dallas

Holidays

Updated: A Restaurant Guide for Easter in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation