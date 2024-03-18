Get a Free Cone at Dairy Queen on the First Day of Spring

Many Texan's relationship with Dairy Queen is based on some tradition. Maybe grandma took you for a Blizzard to get you to stop complaining about her smoking ciggies in the car with the windows up. Or perhaps you grew up in a small town and that was the only fast food option you had. Or maybe you knew someone who sold meth at a DQ.
Either way, Dairy Queen likes to give out free small cones on the first day of spring, March 19. All you need to do is show up and ask for the free cone (one per customer per day). There's no need to download an app or become an awards member. But, you can't get it dipped in chocolate, as the photo above may indicate (it's the only photo we have).
If that's not enough, throughout March, in the theme of St. Patrick's Day, DQ fans can get a Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat stuffed with brownie pieces, chocolate chunks and mint.
The first day of spring is this Tuesday, March 19, with sunny skies and a high of about 70 degrees.