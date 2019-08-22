 


Cash money comes with this cocktail.
Rebecca Adler

Get Rich or Drink Trying with the Brazillionaire at Te Deseo

Susie Oszustowicz | August 22, 2019 | 4:00am
We've seen so much about the new Harwood Latin American hot spot, Te Deseo — from getting a glimpse of the gorgeous (and gigantic) white building while driving by or on your micro-influencer's Instagram stories walking through the entrance.

While there seems to be a lot of hype around this place, we're happy to say their bar program looks like it's going to live up to said hype thanks to the creativity and knowledge of their bar manager, Sam Gillespie.

They decided to go big on one cocktail's garnish to match the big flavor underneath. The Brazillionaire is a thing of Insta story dreams. Bright, edible flowers are placed atop a large orange slice, giving the cocktail plenty to show off. To double down on the garnish, they pinned on a few (fake) bucks.

The cocktail itself has a rich flavor thanks to the combination of cachaça and the light citrus of Licor 43 with guava, topped with sparkling wine. It's refreshing and unique. (We're also excited to see a cocktail with cachaça that isn't a take on a mojito.)

Though the money on the drink may be fake, you'll feel like your life has been richer for experiencing this cocktail.

The Brazillionaire ($13): Ypióca cachaça, Licor 43, lemon, guava and sparkling wine. Garnished with edible flowers, an orange slice and fake money and rimmed with an orange sugar

Te Deseo, 2700 Olive St. (Harwood District), tedeseodallas.com.

