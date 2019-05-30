 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Sip, guzzle, POPEXPAND
Sip, guzzle, POP
courtesy of Texican Court

Get Sweet Relief from the Heat with Texican Court’s Poptails

Susie Oszustowicz | May 30, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Texican Court, the retro-feeling hotel that opened this past year in Las Colinas, is giving us something to sweeten the sting of the hot summer days barreling at us — poptails. It's not a new concept, but they're giving it a little "Texican" twist by making them a little more interesting.

They'll have three options for us — Mexican Candy, Mellow Yellow and Pineapple Breeze — but we're kind of loco for the Mexican Candy Poptail. Tequila (obvi), watermelon and Sprite are punched up with some hot sauce and a Tajin rim. (Just because it's hot outside doesn't mean our mouths can't be on fire.) To temper the cocktail back down, you can take a lick of the house-made mango or lime popsicle. Ay Dios mío, what sweet relief.

Cool off with these poptails through the end of August.

Mexican Candy Poptail ($10): Silver Tequila, watermelon liquor, Sprite, hot sauce, mango or lime popsicle, Tajin rim

Texican Court, 501 W. Las Colinas Blvd. (Irving), texicancourt.com

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >