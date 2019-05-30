Get Sweet Relief from the Heat with Texican Court’s Poptails

Texican Court, the retro-feeling hotel that opened this past year in Las Colinas, is giving us something to sweeten the sting of the hot summer days barreling at us — poptails. It's not a new concept, but they're giving it a little "Texican" twist by making them a little more interesting.
They'll have three options for us — Mexican Candy, Mellow Yellow and Pineapple Breeze — but we're kind of loco for the Mexican Candy Poptail. Tequila (obvi), watermelon and Sprite are punched up with some hot sauce and a Tajin rim. (Just because it's hot outside doesn't mean our mouths can't be on fire.) To temper the cocktail back down, you can take a lick of the house-made mango or lime popsicle. Ay Dios mío, what sweet relief.
Cool off with these poptails through the end of August.
Mexican Candy Poptail ($10): Silver Tequila, watermelon liquor, Sprite, hot sauce, mango or lime popsicle, Tajin rim
Texican Court, 501 W. Las Colinas Blvd. (Irving), texicancourt.com
