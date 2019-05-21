Globe Life Park Doubles Down on Vegan With Plant-Based Food and Lab-Grown Meat

The Ballpark Vegan stand has new offerings this year, giving meat-free Rangers fans more dining options.

Baseball and hot dogs go hand in hand. Globe Life Park, home of the Rangers, has been reimagining the classic hot dog in recent years. Last year, they brought us the Dilly Dog, a frank stuffed into a hollowed-out pickle, which is then battered and fried, corny dog-style. This year, they debuted the Red White & Blue Dog with pickle relish dyed red and blue.

At Globe Life Park, they’ve also reimagined the traditional all-beef hot dog — and many other baseball favorites — at the Ballpark Vegan stand. Located near section 16, Ballpark Vegan offers an expansive variety of plant-based options for vegan baseball fans and those who are looking for lighter fare.

Ballpark Vegan was opened in 2016 after Twalla Grant, who manages the Veggie Texas Rangers Fan Facebook group, was discouraged by the lack of vegan options available at the park.

EXPAND Ballpark Vegan's Grand Nachos are meat-free fun. Paige Weaver

Ballpark Vegan offers plant-based versions of your favorite indulgent treats as well as healthy options. Snack on hummus with pretzels ($6.75), a fruit cup ($6.50) or a veggie cup ($6.50). They also serve a Shake it Up Salad ($9.50), vegan spinach wrap ($9) and a vegan wrap with Beyond chicken analog ($9).

If you’re craving something more indulgent, try the new Beyond Vegan Burger ($15), a Beyond Burger patty topped with vegan cheese, lettuce and tomato and served with Stacy’s Pita Chips. Also new this year are the vegan street tacos ($10), three tacos stuffed with Beyond Meat vegan crumbles and pico de gallo.

The vegan grande nachos ($13.50) are loaded with vegan cheese, vegan chili, lettuce, tomato, olives and pickled jalapeños. They are a worthy replica of “regular” nachos. Even our meat-loving companion was impressed with the flavor.

EXPAND Looking for the incredibly popular Beyond Meat burger? Globe Life Park's got 'em. Paige Weaver

Those looking for a plant-based frank have a couple of options — try their vegan hot dog ($8) or vegan sausage ($11). You can load either up with sautéed onions, vegan cheese, pico de gallo and more.

The Ballpark Vegan stand also serves beer, both canned ($8.50-$10) and draft ($10.50-$11).

Whether you’re a longtime vegan or just looking for healthier options at the stadium, you’ll be pleased with the selection at the Ballpark Vegan stand.

Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington

