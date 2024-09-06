 GrapeFest in Grapevine Announces Live Music and Events Lineup | Dallas Observer
Grapevine's 38th GrapeFest Announces Events and Entertainers

Fancy a tipple of vino? Sure you do. Grapevine has you covered Sept. 12–15. Go ahead and take a sick day on that Monday.
September 6, 2024
GrapeFest is bringing a grape time to Grapevine. Brian Maschino
GrapeFest, the largest wine festival in the Southwest, is celebrating its 38th year in Grapevine with an intoxicating bevy of beverage-related events from Sept. 12 through Sept. 15.

The main event is right there in the name of both the festival and the city in which it takes place: grapes. Attendees can sample their choice of drink at the Champagne Terrace, the Rosé Rendezvous and the International Wine Experience, which includes selections from Australia, Austria, Mexico and more.

If you fancy yourself a wine snob, The People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic might be your scene. The largest consumer-judged wine competition in the United States, this event allows participants to sample Texas wineries in 10 different categories and vote on the winners. There are also several VIP tastings, which are only $55 per session (in advance).

A wine and food pairing seminar and Barossa Wine Country master class are available to help you further refine your palate and step up your dinner party game.

Between sips, guests will have plenty of food and shopping options to keep them occupied. Mac and cheese, empanadas and Granny Dee’s Pierogies are among the mouth-watering meals you can enjoy. The marketplace will offer a variety of vendors and artists who will happily send you home with something that’s not a hangover.

There will be live music on four stages throughout the weekend, with mainstage headliners including American Idol winner Taylor Hicks, Las Vegas “Headliner of the Year” Frankie Moreno and Reputation, a Taylor Swift tribute band.

Another celebrity gracing the event is the Texas Rangers' World Series trophy, which guests will be able to take a picture with. It’s kind of like the Taylor Swift of North Texas baseball fans.

Despite the inherently “21-and-over” nature of the event, there will be plenty for kids to do as well. In addition to a carnival and midway, the designated KidZone will include activities from SeaLife Aquarium, LegoLand Discovery Center and Build-a-Bear Workshop.

There will also be a climbing wall, which we’re hoping is strictly a “kids only” event. Wine-drunk grownups and rock climbing sounds like a bad pairing.

GrapeFest will take place in Downtown Grapevine Sept. 12–15. Admission is complimentary before Friday at 5 p.m. and $10 for adults the rest of the weekend. More information can be found on the City of Grapevine website.

