Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Get a beautiful piece of pizza, such as this pepperoni one, when you donate school supplies for Dallas ISD students.
Get a beautiful piece of pizza, such as this pepperoni one, when you donate school supplies for Dallas ISD students.
courtesy of Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

GAPCo to Trade Pizza for School Supplies Aug. 11

Taylor Adams | July 30, 2020 | 4:00am
As in years past, East Dallas’ Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. is collecting school supplies for Dallas ISD students. Those schools will start later, and students may be learning online, but they still need supplies.

GAPCo hosts its annual Slices for Supplies event Aug. 11, where people can donate new packages of pencils, pens, notebooks, folders and other supplies — this year such as Clorox wipes and Lysol. Cash donations are also accepted.

Either way, hand these things over at either of GAPCo’s locations and you can receive a free slice of pizza with one topping of your choice.

The supplies will go to students at East Dallas' Ignacio Zaragoza and George W. Truett elementary schools. (The latter was where GAPCo’s owner Sammy Mandell attended. He’s a proud graduate of Bryan Adams High School in Far East Dallas.)

Participants can take supplies to the restaurant and order their pizza on-site from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11.

They can also purchase supplies online through GAPCo’s Amazon wishlist and show their receipt at either location to receive pizza between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the restaurant that day.

Considering GAPCo is some of the best pizza we have in East Dallas, we might as well buy at least a second slice to throw some support to them, too.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., 1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville) and 1145 Peavy Road (East Dallas).

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

