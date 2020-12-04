Dallas' Favorite Takeout Foods of 2020

Grubhub released its annual Year in Food report, noting that people upped their game in getting takeout this year, which comes as no surprise.

What is more surprising is that the most popular order for delivery through the platform in Dallas was chicken-fried steak.

Of course, Grubhub is just one of many food delivery services, but it’s still interesting to see that chicken-fried anything travels well enough to be such a favored item — at least we have that this year.

The dish was 650% more popular compared with 2019. Other top dishes, in order, were tortilla soup, a lemon bar, meat lovers pizza and beef taco (Ground beef? Asada? Bistec? We don’t know, maybe all.).

For the entire state, the most-ordered item through Gurbhub was shrimp and grits.

The top-trending dish across the U.S. for 2020 was looking a lot like 2019: spicy chicken sandwiches.

This apparently has nothing to do with Dallas or Texas, but the largest one-time order Grubhub received was 300 bean burritos. Either someone wasn’t social distancing, or there’s a place in the nation with seriously good bean burritos that are worth the risk of eating them all.