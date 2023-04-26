 Guac on The Roc May 1 through 7 | Dallas Observer
Dwayne, The Rock, Johnson Wants to You to Drink Tequila and Eat More Guac

April 26, 2023 6:00AM

The Rock wearing his favorite guacamole-flavored shirt.
The Rock wearing his favorite guacamole-flavored shirt. Teremana Tequila
Guac on The Rock is a nationwide charitable initiative launched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in conjunction with his Teremana tequila to show a little love to the restaurant industry.

Next week, Monday, May 1, through Sunday, May 7 — a week that happens to include The Rock's birthday (May 2) and Cinco de Mayo — if you order guacamole at participating restaurants, you'll get reimbursed by The Rock up to $10.

The Rock loves to drink his tequila and play the role of the fool with his daughters, which might require a few extra shots (how do you even get that much lipstick off a bald head)? He and co-owners and business partners Ken Austin, Jenna Fagnan, Dany Garcia, along with partners in Mexico, launched Teremana tequila in 2020. The name is a portmanteau of terra, meaning earth, and mana, a Polynesian word meaning spirit. Cheers to Earth spirits.

The campaign is designed to drive business to restaurants by luring guests with gratis guacamole (at places that carry Teremana). This will in turn increase business and tips at those restaurants. If you squint, it totally makes sense.

You don't have to purchase any tequila along with the guacamole, but you most certainly can.

Find a full list of restaurants at guacontherock.com. Basically, all of the restaurants on the map carry Teremana, but it's up to you to determine whether they sell guacamole.

Customers will need to upload an itemized receipt at guacontherock.com (receipts can be submitted through May 10); once approved, funds will be transferred directly to customers via Venmo. Reimbursements are capped at $10 per person.

Does this feel like work? Find the tequila, then the menu items, then submit an expense report ... Perhaps. But if nothing else it's an excuse to go out and have some chips and guacamole.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

