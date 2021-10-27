Dallas Halloween Foodie Finds: Dog Jogs, Bewitched Brunch and So Much More

When the holiday falls on a weekend, it seems we have twice as many parties and events, and there’s definitely a wide selection of Halloween activities on this week’s list. But if you hate Halloween or if you’re the designated stay-home-and-hand-out-candy person, there’s still plenty to do this week.
We have a lot of non-Halloween events (top half) along with a boo-coup of Halloween stuff at the bottom half. There's a kid-friendly section, not-kid friendly section and things for our furever friends.
ICYMI, yesterday was Chicken Fried Steak Day, and specials at all five Norma’s Cafe will continue through Friday, Oct. 29. Just-for-the-occasion off-menu items include chicken-fried steak sliders, a chicken-fried steak grilled cheese, chicken-fried steak topped with chili and a Texas-sized deluxe chicken-fried steak dinner.
Wax On, Wax Off at Eight Bells Alehouse
831 Exposition Ave. (Expo Park/Fair Park)
7 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27
Front Yard Concerts and DJ Leo J invite you to bring your records to share and play. All genres are welcome, and you can play a three-record vinyl rotation of your own. All this is outlined on the Facebook event page.
Conjuring Connection at The Wild Detectives
314 W. 8th St. (Bishop Arts)
7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27
This special evening for singles (LGTBQIA-friendly/all options are welcomed) is all about fun with speed dating, tips on creating a story, drinks and more. Come hang out in the backyard and take this chance to learn, share, and ultimately build meaningful connections. Tickets are $15 and include one drink. The Wild Detectives has several other fun events this week; visit their website for the full schedule.
5290 Belt Line Road, Suite 112B (Addison)
7-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
Some people say the ice cream flavors at Jeni’s are worth standing in line for, and if they’re free, we have no reason to disagree. For the grand opening of their second Dallas area scoop shop, Jeni’s will offer free scoops from 7 to 11 p.m. The first 50 people in line will get an extra treat too, so head on over to check out the Brambleberry Crisp, Pumpkin Cake Roll or one of their other splendid flavors.
Chef’s Tasting Event at Kess Kravings in Coppell
833 S. Denton Tap Road
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Kess Kravings is a patisserie, cafe, event venue and more from Kess Eshun, who you might recognize from last year’s Holiday Baking Championship on the Food Network or The Globe on DiscoveryPlus. At her shop in Coppell, the Frisco native serves baked goods made on those shows as well as other dishes that combine African flavors with French culinary techniques. Each month, Eshun will host a tasting event, and there’s one coming up on Saturday evening. Attendees can expect a multi-course tasting while enjoying flavors from France, Mexico (Oaxaca), Ethiopia, Italy, and more. The cost of the event is $119.95 per person, and guests may bring their own wine. Call 214-513-9022 for more information or register on the Kess Kravings website.
Penfolds Wine Dinner at Hotel Vin Grapevine
215 E. Dallas Road (Grapevine)
7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
This intimate four-course dinner in the Tuscany ballroom of the hotel features dishes cooked with wine as well as Penfolds wines served with each course. Tickets are $200, and a VIP reception (additional $25) at 6 p.m. on the Rioja Rooftop will include additional wine and passed hors d'oeuvres. See the full menu and purchase tickets on Eventbrite.
3rd Orbit Anniversary Party at Celestial Beerworks
2530 Butler St. (Medical District)
2-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Wear your Halloween costume and help Celestial Beerworks celebrate their third anniversary this week at an out-of-this-world party. Sample your choice of 20 beers while DJ Binosaur spins vinyl. New Orleans-style party band HausBone will play. Other fun for the afternoon includes food from La Chefita, Mollie G and Dean's BBQ, live T-shirt printing, a pretzel-necklace-making station and themed beer booths. General admission tickets ($35) include entry at 2 p.m., a 5-ounce sampler glass and tasting cards for eight samples.
VIP tickets ($65) include entry at 12:30 p.m., 12 samples and other goodies including an insulated branded tote bag, a BA bottle, event koozie, art print, and more. Get all the details and purchase tickets on the Celestial Beerworks website.
It’s almost scary how many Halloween events there are for Dallas food and drink lovers. You can find more party suggestions from our Arts and Culture team.
Kid-Friendly Halloween EventsTrick or Treat on Downtown Streets
Main Street Garden, 1950 Main St. (Downtown Dallas)
4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
Start at Main Street Garden and grab a map of participating downtown businesses for some fun trick or treating for kids, adults and even doggies. The list of participating businesses will be updated the day of the event, and all of the other details are available on the event Facebook page.
Trick Or-Treat Down Lowest Greenville
Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., 1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
This long-standing Lowest Greenville Collective event has returned, and all the shops with an orange balloon outside will have trick-or-treat candy. Be sure to stop by Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. for free slices of candy pizza for the kids and a fall beer special for adults.
Family Fun at Trinity Groves
331 Singleton Blvd., Suite 200 (Trinity Groves)
Saturday, Oct. 30
Every shop with a pumpkin outside the door will be handing out candy, and there are fun specials to enjoy as well. Kids will love the amazing seasonal chocolates at Kate Weiser Chocolates, and grownups can enjoy Halloween-themed cocktails like the Caramel Apple Mule at ArtPark, Pumpkin Spice Martini at AvoEatery or the Pumpkin Delight and Apple Blossom at Sum Dang Good Chinese. Visit the Trinity Groves website for all the special menu items being offered.
Get a Treat at Dillas Quesadillas
2008 Midway Road (Plano) with additional locations in McKinney, Frisco and Denton
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (9 p.m. in Frisco) Sunday, Oct. 31
There’s no trick to this offer at Dillas Quesadilla locations: put on your costume and stop in at any of the four DFW area Dillas Quesadillas shops for a free treat, no purchase required. Adults wearing a costume will receive a choice of free chips and queso or the cheesy Gorilla Chips/Fries, and kids can get a free Kiddie Dilla Meal.
For Pups and Their Hoomans
Spirit of Halloween Movie Nights at Omni Dallas Hotels
555 S. Lamar St. (Downtown Dallas)
7:15 p.m. showtime, Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30
Bring the family and a blanket to watch Halloween movies on the Pegasus lawn. See Hocus Pocus on Friday or The Nightmare Before Christmas on Saturday. Come early for fun food or Halloween-themed beverages from the Restaurants on Lamar. Visit the Omni Dallas Hotel website for more information.
Howl-O-Ween Dog Jog and Costume Contest
MUTTS Canine Cantina, 2889 CityPlace West Blvd. (Uptown)
11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Join in a jog around West Village for dressed-up doggies and their running friends. Have brunch and drinks and then enter your pup in the costume contest at 1 p.m. The event is free with a membership or day pass from MUTTS. Visit the website for all the details.
Doggy Costume Party at The Lakehouse Bar and Grill
7510 E. Northwest Highway (Lakewood)
2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Dress up your pooch for a chance to win prizes for first, second and third place. Adoptable dogs will be onsite, and several raffles will raise money for Dallas Dog RRR. Check out The Lake House Instagram for more information.
Dog and Human Costume Contests at TruckYard
5624 Sears Street (Lowest Greenville) and 5959 Grove Lane (The Colony)
Saturday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. dog contest & 8 p.m. costume contest
This one might not be so much for the kids with pumpkin smashing and eyeball beer pong on the schedule. But dogs and their companions each get a costume contest with big prizes. Register for the free contests using links from Truck Yard’s Link.tree.
“Boo-ardwalk” at Granite Park
5601 Granite Parkway, Suite 1200 (Plano)
4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Come in costumes for a fun photo-op, games for the kids and a dance party hosted by DJ Dracula. You can also trick or treat and eat at the restaurants around the water. Find out more on The Boardwalk at Granite Park website.
Cocktails, Crawls and Burlesque
DJ Music at Jaxon Texas Beer Garden
311 S. Akard St. (Downtown Dallas)
6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28
The Discovery District is starting the weekend early with DJ music at Jaxon on Thursday night. Crystal Method and Red Eye will be spinning tunes in the globe, and you can/ drink some glow-in-the-dark Ranch Waters while you’re there. Enter the costume contest for a chance to win $1,000.
Death at the Cabaret: A Burlesque Dinner Show at Virgin Hotels Dallas
1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Dallas Design District)
Showtimes at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
This Roaring '20s-inspired burlesque show will entertain you while you enjoy cocktails and dinner at Commons Club. A $75-per-person minimum is required for these shows. Book a table on OpenTable.
Other Halloweekend activities at the hotel include a pilates and potions class on Saturday morning, a Space Cowboy-themed costume party on Saturday night and a Halloween-themed drag brunch on Sunday. Visit the hotel’s website for the full schedule.
Heaven & Hell Halloween Party at Clover Club
2404 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 400
9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Clover Club will turn the second floor into hell and the rooftop into heaven for this Halloween party with DJs Rizzy and Shippy spinning tunes. A costume contest with prizes will be part of the festivities too. Call 469-691-0299 or email [email protected] for reservations (highly recommended.) Details are available on the Facebook event page.
Elvira Look-Alike Contest at Swizzle
1802 Greenville Ave #110 (Lowest Greenville)
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Sip frightfully delicious drinks like the Black Saturn or the Pumpkinkiller 2.0, and surround yourself with mistress of the dark lookalikes. Get the details on Swizzle’s Instagram.
Uptown Halloween Bar Crawl
Check in at The Playground, 2908 McKinney Ave., or Clutch Bar, 2520 Cedar Springs Road
4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
For this crawl, you get two free drinks plus food and drink specials at six different venues. An afterparty at a seventh venue makes the night a little better. There’s a $1,000 prize for the costume contest, and professional photographers will be snapping pics the whole time. Find our more and buy tickets on Eventbrite.
Pancakes & Booze Art Show and Zombie Fashion Show at Deep Ellum Art Co.
3200 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
What could be better than all-you-can-eat pancakes and the runway-walking dead? Local artists and local musicians come together for this spectacular art show with live body painting and more to keep you entertained. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite.
A Haunted Beer Garden at Texas Ale Project
1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. (Dallas Design District)
Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Random prizes for the best costume will be given out throughout the day at this free party with fun games and beers in a large outdoor space. See a flyer with details on Dates Cloud.
Let's Brunch, Boo
Bewitched Brunch at Miriam Cocina Latina
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Dallas Arts District)
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ,Oct. 30-31
Brunch specials include a spinach scramble, Monstruo Verde Omelet and a colorful beet salad as well as The Witches Kiss and El Angel de la Muerte cocktails. See the full menu on Miriam Cocina’s website.
Halloween Drag Brunch at Booty’s Street Food
2801 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Shows at noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Be ready for brunch bites, cocktails and bubbles as Barbie Davenport hosts special guest Mutha MayMay Graves. DJ tunes by Dezi 5 bring up the energy of this fun show. Admission is $20; purchase tickets on Eventbrite.
Howl-O-Ween Brunch Pet Costume Contest at On Rotation
7701 Lemmon Ave. (Northwest Dallas)
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Bring your pup by during brunch for a fun costume contest. More details will be announced via the On Rotation Instagram.
HallowQueen Drag Brunch at Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Avenue (Plano)
11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
The menu for brunch includes chicken and waffle tacos from Velvet Taco, Shrimp n Grits from Dock Local, The Colonel Waffle from Press Waffle Co. and more. Entertainment from an all-star cast of witches will keep you in stitches. Tickets include reserved seating, one mimosa or bloody mary per person and one brunch entree from the specialty Drag Brunch menu. Get all the details and buy tickets on Eventbrite. Visit the Legacy Hall website for even more Halloween events coming up this weekend.