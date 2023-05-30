 Happy Hippie Brewing Shifting from Can-Only Business to New Brewery Location | Dallas Observer
Happy Hippie Brewing Plans Richardson Taproom Opening

May 30, 2023 8:00AM

Happy Hippie has been canning and selling beer in North Texas, but will now have its own space to call home.
Happy Hippie Brewing will open its first public brewery and taproom in Richardson later this year.

The good-vibes brewing company has been operating since 2017, distributing its brews to nearby restaurants and stores as a can-only business without a permanent home. Soon, customers will be able to drink at the source.

Founder and brewmaster Michael Frederick based the Happy Hippie Brewing brand on the hippie lifestyle.

“Hippies come in all shapes and sizes and have diverse perspectives that span the spectrums of political, philosophic and religious views,” said Frederick. “It is our mission to build a destination brewery in Richardson built upon these principles.”

The new taproom is expected to open in August or September in Richardson’s Lockwood area, the newest development of the CORE District, a city initiative that aims to reinvent aging buildings to serve modern functions.
click to enlarge happy hippie cans of beer
Happy Hippie is scheduled to open this summer.
Happy Hippie
Happy Hippie brews a variety of twists on classic beer styles. Captain Tripels Belgian Tripel is a strong golden ale that also comes in a bourbon barrel-aged variety. Lemon Drop Pale Ale uses both lemon drop sour candies and a hop variety called lemondrop in the brewing process. Frederick’s team also brews Friend of the Devil, a salted caramel milk stout; Honey Magnolia, a honey witbier; Party on the Moon, a session IPA; and Smoke on the Water, a smoked porter infused with cayenne.

Just off Central Expressway at Beltline and Custer roads, the taproom will have both indoor and outdoor seating and performance stages for live music.

Happy Hippie Brewing will share a block with other food and drink locales, such as Lockwood Distilling Company, Greenville Avenue Pizza Company, Communion Coffee Café and Monkey King Noodle Company.

The new taproom fills a need in Richardson, which currently is home to only one brewery, Four Bullets Brewery.

Until the new taproom opens, you can find Happy Hippie beers using the website’s beer finder.
