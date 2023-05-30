Happy Hippie Brewing Plans Richardson Taproom Opening

Happy Hippie Brewing will open its first public brewery and taproom in Richardson later this year.
The good-vibes brewing company has been operating since 2017, distributing its brews to nearby restaurants and stores as a can-only business without a permanent home. Soon, customers will be able to drink at the source.
Founder and brewmaster Michael Frederick based the Happy Hippie Brewing brand on the hippie lifestyle.
“Hippies come in all shapes and sizes and have diverse perspectives that span the spectrums of political, philosophic and religious views,” said Frederick. “It is our mission to build a destination brewery in Richardson built upon these principles.”
The new taproom is expected to open in August or September in Richardson’s Lockwood area, the newest development of the CORE District, a city initiative that aims to reinvent aging buildings to serve modern functions.
Just off Central Expressway at Beltline and Custer roads, the taproom will have both indoor and outdoor seating and performance stages for live music.
Happy Hippie Brewing will share a block with other food and drink locales, such as Lockwood Distilling Company, Greenville Avenue Pizza Company, Communion Coffee Café and Monkey King Noodle Company.
The new taproom fills a need in Richardson, which currently is home to only one brewery, Four Bullets Brewery.
Until the new taproom opens, you can find Happy Hippie beers using the website’s beer finder.