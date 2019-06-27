It’s Negroni Week in Dallas, and Harlowe MXM Is Celebrating with an Italian Riff on a Classic

Negroni Week, when more than 10,000 bars across the country will donate a portion of Negroni cocktail proceeds to their selected charities, is upon us. We're loving all the riffs we've been seeing at bars across DFW. And we've seen a lot of them. We're fans of keeping it simple, and the basic Negroni does just that with only three ingredients: gin, vermouth and Campari. So when we saw a slightly more Italian take on the classic from Harlowe MXM, we fell a little lotta bit in love.

They nixed the gin and subbed Italian sparkling wine to lighten the texture and give us the perfect reason to drink it on a rooftop — or anywhere — and paired it with the standard Campari, a bitter apéritif, and dry vermouth.

Order one there (or at one of the other 50 participating bars in the DFW area) this week and a portion of your drink's proceeds will benefit a charity of the bar's choice. Harlowe will be donating its dollars to Paws, a group that works to "ensure animals are respected, safe and have a voice."

Visit negroniweek.com to find the venues around DFW that are serving up this classic cocktail for a cause. Negroni Week ends June 30.

Negroni Sbagliato: Prosecco, Campari, Cocchi di Torino Vermouth

Harlowe MXM, 2823 Main St. (Deep Ellum)