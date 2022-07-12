Pizza and Martinis Collide at Poco Fiasco This Fall

Harwood Hospitality Group, part of the global real estate firm Harwood International, is opening its 11th concept in the Harwood District this fall.
Poco Fiasco is a new pizzeria that will offer Brooklyn-inspired recipes and a wide range of martinis.
Harwood Hospitality already has 10 establishments in the Harwood District, which is a master self-contained neighborhood between Uptown and Victory Park that encompasses about 20 city blocks.
This includes Harwood Arms, a British pub serving pints of Guinness and fish and chips, and Dolce Riviera, another Italian restaurant serving coastal dishes with an extensive wine list. There's Happiest House, which is typically packed before and after events at the American Airlines Center. Elephant East, Mercat Bistro, Saint Ann and Te Deseo are all part of this chic hipster haven.
They are also planning to operate a 22-story boutique hotel on McKinnon Street, which is under development.
Poco Fiasco will be in a 3,332-square-foot space with indoor and outdoor seating situated in La Rue Perdue between Elephant East and Harwood Arms. It will have a walkup window where customers can place to-go orders with a pizza-by-the-slice menu. This will likely be busy after Mavs and Stars game as people pour out into the neighborhood.
They'll have a full cocktail menu, but the highlight is classic martinis. There are many versions to choose from like the Vesper, an espresso martini (of course) and The Cosmopolitan. If you don't want a classic, they have a build-your-own martini program, which offers a wide range of ingredients to mix and create. Like Build-a-Bear but for the cheeky palate of the Harwood District.
Poco Fiasco, 2828 N. Harwood St. Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner starting this fall.
Follow @pocofiasco on Instagram for updates.