Birds of a feather get inked together.
Birds of a feather get inked together.
Amber Davidson

A Little Edible Ink on Rice Paper Makes for an Extra-Instagrammable Cocktail

Susie Oszustowicz | May 16, 2019 | 4:00am
Let's face it: Whether you want to or not, at some point, you're going to post a photo of food or drinks to Instagram. Cut to the chase with Bird Cafe's new Hendrick's Gin cocktail, Fresh Ink. The cocktail itself is delicious and unique thanks to its use of Maraschino and snap pea syrup, and they've given your eyes something to enjoy as well. They added egg white to the mix, giving the cocktail a beautiful white crown and a richer texture.

But you're also looking at one of the more recent cocktail garnish trends: graphics and designs printed with edible ink on rice paper. A multi-step process that is best left to the professionals, it makes for a gorgeous effect when plopped on top of egg-white foam.

Fresh Ink ($13): Hendrick's Gin, Midori, Maraschino and snap pea syrup, egg white

Bird Cafe, 155 E. 4th St., Fort Worth

