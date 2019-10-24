 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Caffeinated cocktails are eye-opening.EXPAND
Caffeinated cocktails are eye-opening.
Susie Oszustowicz

Henry’s Majestic’s Coffee Cocktail, The 8 a.m., Is Eye-Opening

Susie Oszustowicz | October 24, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

We all need a little pick-me-up some days, and when we can find that pick-me-up that gives us a little buzz, we're here for it. When we discovered Henry's Majestic's spiked coffee at brunch this past Sunday, our lives changed a little. Because there are only 24 hours in a day, but it'll feel like more when you have caffeine in your cocktails.

Henry's Majestic brings together their charged coffee with a sweet-but-not-too-sweet vanilla-infused bourbon, then they smooth it out with a touch of sweetened condensed milk. The result will have you raring to go ... or at least raring to order a second.

The 8 a.m. ($10): Nitrous-charged coffee, vanilla-infused bourbon, sweetened condensed milk

Related Stories


Henry's Majestic, 4900 McKinney Ave. (Knox/Henderson).

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >