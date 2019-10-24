Henry’s Majestic’s Coffee Cocktail, The 8 a.m., Is Eye-Opening

We all need a little pick-me-up some days, and when we can find that pick-me-up that gives us a little buzz, we're here for it. When we discovered Henry's Majestic's spiked coffee at brunch this past Sunday, our lives changed a little. Because there are only 24 hours in a day, but it'll feel like more when you have caffeine in your cocktails.

Henry's Majestic brings together their charged coffee with a sweet-but-not-too-sweet vanilla-infused bourbon, then they smooth it out with a touch of sweetened condensed milk. The result will have you raring to go ... or at least raring to order a second.

The 8 a.m. ($10): Nitrous-charged coffee, vanilla-infused bourbon, sweetened condensed milk



Henry's Majestic, 4900 McKinney Ave. (Knox/Henderson).