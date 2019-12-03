Jazz It Up and Booze It Up with These Repeal Day Odes to the End of Prohibition

Let's celebrate being able to drink such beverages as this one.

Just about this time 86 years ago, people had a lot to celebrate: the end of Prohibition.

And 86 years later, Dallas bars aren’t stopping. Just imagine if we couldn’t drink alcohol today. No, thanks.

From Wednesday to Friday, we’ve found some spots offering fun ways to celebrate, and era-appropriate costumes are welcome, too, of course.

Prohibition Repeal Day

Kick off the celebrations Wednesday at The Rustic, which will mark the day with Title No. 21 whiskey. Sip whiskey and have some special cocktails with the brand. Field Day Records will offer a live DJ set.

8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. (Uptown)

Repeal Day Celebration

Whiskey Cake has its annual repeal day party with classic cocktails for $10, including the Old-Fashioned, Sazerac and Manhattan. It will have a featured craft cocktail of the night, 1933, with Fords gin, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, vanilla orgeat and lemon juice. After 9 p.m., all those drinks are $5. Dress up in 1920s looks to go with the 1920s music.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Whiskey Cake, 3225 Regent Blvd., Irving, and 3601 Dallas Parkway, Plano

Repeal Day at Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall has extended happy hour times from noon to 6 p.m. House wine and margaritas are $5 each, domestic and Unlawful Assembly beers are $3 and frosé and select spirits are $6 during this time.

Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Celestial Beerworks Second Annual Repeal Day Celebration

Celestial Beerworks has a party with jazz music, black-and-white movies, Thursday night trivia and bites from Kitchen Zus to go with specialty beers and releases. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their Gatsby best to get a free pour and entry into a costume contest.

4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St. (Love Field)

Repeal Day with 86-Cent Classic Cocktails

The historic Adolphus hotel is marking the 86th anniversary with 86-cent cocktails. Find Manhattan and Negroni cocktails in City Hall Bistro and Old-Fashioned and Vesper cocktails in the French Room Bar. The bar team will be dressed in full, repeal-day garb to complete the feel of the night.

5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Adolphus, 1321 Commerce St. (downtown)

Repeal Day Roaring '20s Celebration Bar Tour and Party

Go to three places to celebrate the day with this event. An antique car shuttle will transport guests among Parliament, the Standard Pour and the Clover Club. Hear live music, see burlesque dancers and partake in Champagne fountains and bathtub punch. Of course, this is one you’ll want to dress up for, to party like it’s 1933.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, starting at Parliament, 2418 Allen St. (State-Thomas)

Repeal of Prohibition Party

If you’d rather celebrate before a day when you might not have to work, Alexandre’s has you covered. It will celebrate in 1930s style with live music, signature cocktails and by saying, “What’s vodka?” Har! Bust out the fedoras and flapper dresses for this one.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Alexandre’s, 4026 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)