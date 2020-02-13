 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
HIDE Brings Back Its 25 Best-Selling Cocktails: Start With the 7-Mile IslandEXPAND
Clark Cabus

HIDE Brings Back Its 25 Best-Selling Cocktails: Start With the 7-Mile Island

Susie Oszustowicz | February 13, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

We can't believe Hide is three years old ... but apparently it is.

And the folks there also recently expanded to take over the space across the alley, and that just means that now the too-busy-to-sit spot can accommodate more of us. So what will you drink when there? Something off their new Revival menu.

To celebrate their third anniversary, they brought back all of our favorites since they opened. Look for 25 of their best-selling creations alongside their classics menu for all of 2020. I'm hoping to drink through the whole menu, but started with the 7-Mile Island.

This unique cocktail is made with a couple of rums, one being milk-washed Jamaican rum. Milk washed is a technique used to "soften" a spirit, and it, in turn, adds a unique texture to the spirit. It's done by pouring the alcohol in high-fat milk, adding citric acid, then straining it to result in a (very clear), softened spirit.

Once the spirit is milk-washed, they team it with Guyana rum, often funky Batavia arrack, anise-flavored absinthe, green tea and spices. This cocktail is, no doubt, the most complex cocktail I've had in a while. Order one for yourself, and see if you can taste through all of the flavors.

7-Mile Island: milk-washed Jamaican rum, Guyana rum, Batavia arrack, absinthe, green tea, clarified lemon, assorted spices — served in a flask


Hide, 2816 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >