Hide’s Latest Out-There Cocktail Ingredient: ‘Acid-Adjusted’ Pineapple

You'll have to pay the toll to get across the rainbow bridge without this miracle cocktail.

Hide, the cocktail darling of Deep Ellum that makes our favorite more-complicated-than-is-probably-necessary drinks, is at it again with a new menu. With summer finally officially here, we're glad to see some lighter cocktails on the menu.

Up to their old tricks, you'll find a handful of "adjusted" citrus items on the menu. What was wrong with the citrus that it needed to be adjusted? Bad back? Bad attitude? The answer is simple: They wanted the chance to use just one citrus in their cocktails to keep it pure.

In the Soul Toll, they use acid-adjusted pineapple. Hide added just the right proportion of citric malic acids to raise the acidity to that of a lime, and then they were able to preserve the integrity of the cocktail's flavor profile but achieve the correct balance of acid and base. A charming byproduct of bringing the pineapple juice's acidity up is that it then has a much longer shelf life, making it possible for Hide to create less waste. That's a win-win.

They take this well-mannered pineapple juice and combine it with sotol (a distilled spirit made from the "desert spoon" plant commonly found in Mexico and parts of Texas) to give it kick, Ancho Reyes for spice, Cardamaro for a little depth, mole bitters to keep us guessing and banana to smooth it out.

Soul Toll ($12): sotol, banana, acid-adjusted pineapple, Cardamaro, Ancho Reyes, mole bitters

HIDE, 2816 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)