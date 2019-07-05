 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
You'll have to pay the toll to get across the rainbow bridge without this miracle cocktail.EXPAND
You'll have to pay the toll to get across the rainbow bridge without this miracle cocktail.
Clark Cabus

Hide’s Latest Out-There Cocktail Ingredient: ‘Acid-Adjusted’ Pineapple

Susie Oszustowicz | July 5, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Hide, the cocktail darling of Deep Ellum that makes our favorite more-complicated-than-is-probably-necessary drinks, is at it again with a new menu. With summer finally officially here, we're glad to see some lighter cocktails on the menu.

Up to their old tricks, you'll find a handful of "adjusted" citrus items on the menu. What was wrong with the citrus that it needed to be adjusted? Bad back? Bad attitude? The answer is simple: They wanted the chance to use just one citrus in their cocktails to keep it pure.

In the Soul Toll, they use acid-adjusted pineapple. Hide added just the right proportion of citric malic acids to raise the acidity to that of a lime, and then they were able to preserve the integrity of the cocktail's flavor profile but achieve the correct balance of acid and base. A charming byproduct of bringing the pineapple juice's acidity up is that it then has a much longer shelf life, making it possible for Hide to create less waste. That's a win-win.

Related Stories

They take this well-mannered pineapple juice and combine it with sotol (a distilled spirit made from the "desert spoon" plant commonly found in Mexico and parts of Texas) to give it kick, Ancho Reyes for spice, Cardamaro for a little depth, mole bitters to keep us guessing and banana to smooth it out.

Soul Toll ($12): sotol, banana, acid-adjusted pineapple, Cardamaro, Ancho Reyes, mole bitters

HIDE, 2816 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >