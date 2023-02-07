Vishnuji Ki Rasoi: the World of Indian Food Uncovered

If there’s one thing to be learned from this Indian restaurant in Allen, it’s that Dallas’ food scene merely scratches the surface of Indian cuisine. With Mahrastrian, Punjabi and even Indian-Chinese food coming out of kitchen doors, Vishnuji Ki Rasoi is on a mission to offer vegan and vegetarian plates from every corner of the Indian subcontinent.
Vishnuji Ki Rasoi (aka VKR Allen) is part of a chain based in India, with U.S. locations in California and this Allen spot. Owner Vinod Patade says it's an ode to his home city back in India.
“It’s honestly been a great way for me to connect with my hometown in Mumbai,” he says. “You really don’t get this kind of food anywhere else in Dallas.”
It’s easy to miss the simple brick building with a minimalistic white-lettered sign. A glass front door leads to a no-fuss dining room. White walls, wooden chairs and family-style dining tables line the inside. The food here matches the decor. It’s not dressed up or fancy. But it’s good. And there’s a lot of it.
Traditional Indian batata vada ($3.99) adds to the deep-fried goodness. It comes with a mashed potato-pea mixture, coated in chickpea flour and fried to a heavenly crisp. The sabudana khichdi ($6.99) is another lesser-known dish made of chewy tapioca beads. The plate is tossed in ground peanuts, potatoes and other South Asian spices.
While portions here are surprisingly big, they’re perhaps surpassed in value by Vishnuji Ki Rasoi’s lunch buffet, which is served at a flat rate of $13.99 on weekdays. Stack your plate high with fried appetizers, spicy masala curries, roti bread and sugar-soaked Indian sweets to end the meal.
If you stop by during lunch, order chaat from the chaat stand, which is served here just as it is in India, with different yogurts, chutneys and spices artistically poured onto your plate as you order.
With its varied menu, bold flavors and chaat stand, Vishnuji Ki Rasoi is a one-of-a-kind in Dallas.
Vishnuji Ki Rasoi, 2023 W. McDermott Drive, No. 180, McDermott Commons, Allen. Tuesday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5–10 p.m.; Saturday –Sunday, 8–11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5–10 p.m.