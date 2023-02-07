Support Us

Vishnuji Ki Rasoi: the World of Indian Food Uncovered

February 7, 2023 4:00AM

Curry options include a zesty butter paneer and a sev bhaji, with a crunchy flour-based topping. All curries come with a side of rice. Anisha Holla
If there’s one thing to be learned from this Indian restaurant in Allen, it’s that Dallas’ food scene merely scratches the surface of Indian cuisine. With Mahrastrian, Punjabi and even Indian-Chinese food coming out of kitchen doors, Vishnuji Ki Rasoi is on a mission to offer vegan and vegetarian plates from every corner of the Indian subcontinent.


Vishnuji Ki Rasoi (aka VKR Allen) is part of a chain based in India, with U.S. locations in California and this Allen spot. Owner Vinod Patade says it's an ode to his home city back in India.

“It’s honestly been a great way for me to connect with my hometown in Mumbai,” he says. “You really don’t get this kind of food anywhere else in Dallas.”

It’s easy to miss the simple brick building with a minimalistic white-lettered sign. A glass front door leads to a no-fuss dining room. White walls, wooden chairs and family-style dining tables line the inside. The food here matches the decor. It’s not dressed up or fancy. But it’s good. And there’s a lot of it.
click to enlarge
It's easy to skip past this building when you're driving. It's the definition of a no-frills dining space.
Anisha Holla
The Kothimbir vadi ($5.99) is a must-try. An underground Indian appetizer from Mumbai, the plate comes with six pieces of fried gram flour cakes. Packed with coriander leaves and peanuts, these are deep-fried in oil and served with a side of tangy tamarind chutney.

Traditional Indian batata vada ($3.99) adds to the deep-fried goodness. It comes with a mashed potato-pea mixture, coated in chickpea flour and fried to a heavenly crisp. The sabudana khichdi ($6.99) is another lesser-known dish made of chewy tapioca beads. The plate is tossed in ground peanuts, potatoes and other South Asian spices.
click to enlarge
The Kothimbir Vadi dish comes with deep-fried gram flour cakes packed with nuts and spices.
Anisha Holla
If you enjoyed the unique appetizers, larger curries like the Masala Baingan and the Punjabi Chole are at least as interesting. Masala Baingan is roasted eggplant halves stuffed with a chili-peanut mixture and cooked in a warm masala gravy with a customizable spice level. You can eat your curry with rice or Indian naan bread, or even spoon it out of the bowl by itself.
click to enlarge
Try some chaat from Vishnuji Ki Rasoi's chaat stand. It's a spectacle to watch.
Anisha Holla

While portions here are surprisingly big, they’re perhaps surpassed in value by Vishnuji Ki Rasoi’s lunch buffet, which is served at a flat rate of $13.99 on weekdays. Stack your plate high with fried appetizers, spicy masala curries, roti bread and sugar-soaked Indian sweets to end the meal.

If you stop by during lunch, order chaat from the chaat stand, which is served here just as it is in India, with different yogurts, chutneys and spices artistically poured onto your plate as you order.

With its varied menu, bold flavors and chaat stand, Vishnuji Ki Rasoi is a one-of-a-kind in Dallas.

Vishnuji Ki Rasoi, 2023 W. McDermott Drive, No. 180, McDermott Commons, Allen. Tuesday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5–10 p.m.; Saturday –Sunday, 8–11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5–10 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
