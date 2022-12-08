Fun and Festive Events Around Dallas This Weekend

If you're looking for something festive to do, be sure to check out our list of holiday pop-ups. We also just added a dozen fresh new restaurants to our Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas list.
Oomi is a new digital kitchen on Ross Avenue in Deep Ellum that offers more than 10 food brands in one place. This spot was created by local restauranteur Markus Pineyro. With this concept, customers can order for delivery or pick-up from a variety of spots in one place online. Offerings include Momo Dumplings, Tribal Juices, Just Yolking, Fuel and Bowlrito. To get a taste of things, on Thursday, Dec. 8 they're giving away free tacos from Urban Taco to the first 100 people in line. And then on Dec. 13, they'll give away 100 free chicken sandwiches from Flyrite.
OOMI Digital Kitchen Give-Away
3501 Ross Avenue (Deep Ellum)
5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 13
December Events at The Village5605 Village Glen Drive
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9–10
The Village is home to numerous events over the holidays. On Friday, Dec. 9, an ornament decorating event for kids takes place at Canopy Park starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Taste of Mogo will offer free samples of beer and wine from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MOGO Market. Saturday also has Santa on the Square, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Village Town Square. Candy vendors and festive drinks will be available, as will professional photos with Mr. Claus.
Shaken, Not Stirred Holiday Cocktail Class
Elm & Good, 2551 Elm St.
2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 Want to impress the family with your cocktail craftsmanship this holiday? Elm & Good’s lead bartender, Indy Acevedo, will lead a class that teaches the art and science of crafting the perfect cocktail. The event, priced at $35 per person, will teach you to make two signature cocktails. Reservations can be made online.
Brunch with Santa
AC Hotel Dallas by the Galleria, 5460 James Temple Drive
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 The Big Man sure loves his mimosas. On Sunday, join Santa for brunch at the AC Hotel. Tickets include brunch cuisine made in-house, including a mimosa for the adults. Children will have the chance to talk with Santa and pose for pictures. Tickets are $25 per adult and $15 for children.
Candlelight at Old City Park
1515 S. Harwood St.
3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 –11 For the 50th consecutive year, Old City Park will host Candlelight this weekend. The longest-running holiday event in Dallas, Candlelight will have craft vendors and food trucks with drinks and food for all. Crafts for kids will keep the little ones entertained while you admire the 13 acres of decorated buildings and beautiful lights. For a special, boozy preview, you can attend Cocktails by Candlelight Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Festive drinks and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served for this special event. Tickets for Candlelight are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets for Cocktails by Candlelight are separate and cost $100 for a single ticket and $175 for couples tickets.
In addition to holiday events, many restaurants are selling special holiday treats and eats. Here are some worth taking a look at:
Holiday Cake Orders from Oh! Mai Goodness!
100 Legacy Drive, Plano
This French-inspired Japanese pastry and bread shop in Plano starts its holiday cake orders on Thursday, Dec. 8. The bakery's Strawberry Chantilly Cake is a fluffy sponge cake with Chantilly cream and strawberries. Warning: this favorite will sell out fast. Other options include the Mont Blanc Tart, Gateau au Chocolat and Chocolate Chantilly Cake. You can order online starting Thursday, or at the bakery counter on weekends.
Molino Oloyo Holiday Tortillas and Tamales
Chef Olivia Lopez cooks fresh tamales and tortillas at her pop-up kitchen, Molino Oloyo. Her food made our Best of 2022 list as the best tamales and tortillas in the Dallas area. For the holidays, you can preorder meals starting now, to be picked up Dec. 22–24. Types of tamales include tomatillo pork, guajillo chicken, wagyu beef picadillo, turkey con negro mole and sweet potato and picadillo. Other options include appetizers like Jumbo Lump Crab Sopecitos and desserts like Nicuatole, which is a corn custard. Orders can be placed through DM on Instagram.
Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie
3700 McKinney Ave.
Bisous Bisous is taking orders for its holiday treats. From French macarons to wintery cakes, this pastry shop can add a sweet treat to your holiday celebration. The White Peppermint Bûche de Noël is a white sponge cake filled with peppermint buttercream covered in a white chocolate ganache. The Traditional Christmas Macaron Platter is a sampler that includes red and green chocolate mint and peppermint macarons and mini vanilla cupcakes. Orders can be placed online.