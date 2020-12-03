Holiday Local Craft Beer Round-Up

As the air gets a chill and trees are bedazzled with festive lights, we should all celebrate not only the fact that we made it to the holiday season of 2020, but also the local craft breweries that have traversed this path with us. And because every day should be a local small business day, we’ve found some new offerings that any shiny-nosed reindeer would be proud to pull across town.

Vector Brewing, Special Release for an Even More Special Cause

Crosstown Ginger Snap Latte Ale

Vector Brewing and Community Beer Co. are joining forces to raise money for Peticolas’ brewer Jordan Pratt’s baby boy. Read more about the cause, buy a raffle ticket and join them on a Holiday Brews Cruise on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Vector and around White Rock Lake. The two breweries collaborated on a Crosstown Ginger Snap Latte Ale, an imperial cream brewed with candied ginger, cinnamon, cloves, molasses and Noble Coyote Coffee.

Celestial Beerworks

Lucid Dream

Make haste over to Celestial Beerworks for a Lucid Dream. This 15% Imperial Stout is the kind of naughty we love so much, made with whole roasted hazelnuts, vanilla beans and espresso from Novel Coffee Roasters, then aged in a blend of Weller and Maker’s Mark bourbon barrels. As of Dec. 1, they had 100 bottles left in-house. Andale, Rudolph!

Martin House Brewing

Black Forest Cake Beer and Tree Cake Beer

Last winter the kids at Martin House collaborated with the best cake in Cow Town, Swiss Pastry House’s marzipan Black Forest Cake, and the result was nothing short of spectacular. I put two of those beers in a bag from a white elephant exchange, and I won that day. Well, they brewed another batch and the release date is at noon Friday, Dec. 4. They also made a Christmas Tree Cakes Ale. From Matin House’s Facebook post about the beer, “If you enjoy big cream ales or golden stouts and wished they tasted like Zebra Cakes, well then this is the beer for you.” They also have a "non-nutritive cereal varnish," Clark, in the form of an 8% Amaretto Stout with pecans and lactose.

EXPAND Macaroon beer, middle, is a good dark beer for a long winter night. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Division Brewing

Darkest Night - A Celebration of Dark Beer

It’s kind of humbling; here we are worrying about all our dumb things, and the Earth is flying through space doing its work, staying right on track. On the winter solstice, Dec. 21, we in the Northern hemisphere and at Division Brewing will endure the longest night of the year. Employing their large outdoor patio, Division will serve 10 dark beers to commemorate Earth's impeccable track record, including a tantalizing Macaroon Morning.

Peticolas Brewing Co.

The Usual Cocktail Beer

From Peticola's website, “In honor of the relationship between bartender and loyal patron, we bring to you our interpretation of the classic cocktail our crew usually orders at company outings, the old fashioned.” Peticolas reconstructed this classic cocktail into a beer by adding cherries, fresh orange peel, bitters and whiskey-soaked American charred oak chips to their 13% barely wine then sat it in a corner for three months and told it to grow up. Oh goodness, this could be dangerous. It’s available through their website and for pick-up at the brewery.

Oak Cliff Brewing

Jolly Paleta Weisse

For a lighter brighter touch, Oak Cliff Brewing just released a 4.3% Weisse made with cranberries and orange zest. Jolly Paleta Weisse is the latest in their series inspired by the paleteros seen around Dallas. This particular beer uses a “home-growing souring culture for a sweet, tart and refreshing treat,” according to their site. Oak Cliff offers online ordering and curbside pick-up Wednesday through Sunday. They also have an outdoor courtyard.

3 Nations Brewing

12 Beers of Christmas

For $40, 3 Nations fans who like to dabble in a variety of flavors can get a variety of beer with their new 12 Beers of Christmas package. Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, brewmaster Gavin Secchi will host a little online beer tasting to guide you all through one beer each day. You can order the 12 Beers of Christmas online, then tune in to their social media for the interactive tastings.