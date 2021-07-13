Hop on BrewFest Tickets; Prices Set to Increase This Saturday

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Get your palate-cleansing pretzel necklaces ready: The Dallas Observers’ 11th Annual BrewFest will be here before you know it. We’re continually adding breweries, local artisans and vendors to the lineup. You’ll want to hop on these tickets sooner rather than later; prices are set to increase this Saturday, July 17.

BrewFest will once again be held at the spacious Dallas Farmers Market on Sept. 11 from 3 - 6 p.m. General admission tickets include 12 2-ounce samples from hundreds of options and are $35 now, but will increase to $42 this Saturday, July 17.

If you’re feeling schmancy, VIP tickets are $69 and not only include early entry at 2 p.m. but also access to a VIP area, which has private restrooms and complimentary mixed beverage and food samples. VIP tickets will increase to $79 on July 17.

Purchase tickets to BrewFest here.

Between sips, you can visit Conception Arts (a pop-up of local artists), custom T-shirts by North Texas shop Pan Ector or watch whatever game is on at the College Football Zone by Tailgate USA.

Don’t forget that our 5th Annual Morning After Brunch with bottomless brunch bites is the next day, Sept. 12. Bonus feature: you can get The Weekender pass and attend both.

The current lineup of brewers is listed below, but many more will be announced as we get closer to the date.

Confirmed Breweries So Far:

Trinity Cider

Texas Ale Project

Community Beer Co.

TUPPS Brewery

Bishop Cider Co.

Legal Draft Beer Co.

Panther Island

On Rotation

Hopfusion Ale Works

NoCoast Beer Co.

Manhattan Project Beer Co.

Locust Cider

903 Brewers

Fredonia Brewery

Pegasus City Brewery

Spindletap Brewery

Great Raft Brewing

Cedar Creek Brewery

Turning Point Beer

Soul Fire Brewing Co.

Roughtail Brewing Co.

Steam Theory Brewing Co.

Oak Highlands Brewery

Hemisphere Brewing Co.

Division Brewing

Breaking Brew Meadery

Siren Rock Brewing Co.

Vector Brewing

Brotherwell Brewing

Parker County Brewery Co.

Martin House Brewing Co.

Peticolas Brewing Co.

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

Oak Cliff Brewing

Pathfinder Brewing

with many more to be announced soon.