Hop on BrewFest Tickets; Prices Set to Increase This Saturday

Get your palate-cleansing pretzel necklaces ready: The Dallas Observers’ 11th Annual BrewFest will be here before you know it. We’re continually adding breweries, local artisans and vendors to the lineup. You’ll want to hop on these tickets sooner rather than later; prices are set to increase this Saturday, July 17.
BrewFest will once again be held at the spacious Dallas Farmers Market on Sept. 11 from 3 - 6 p.m. General admission tickets include 12 2-ounce samples from hundreds of options and are $35 now, but will increase to $42 this Saturday, July 17.
If you’re feeling schmancy, VIP tickets are $69 and not only include early entry at 2 p.m. but also access to a VIP area, which has private restrooms and complimentary mixed beverage and food samples. VIP tickets will increase to $79 on July 17.
Purchase tickets to BrewFest here.
Between sips, you can visit Conception Arts (a pop-up of local artists), custom T-shirts by North Texas shop Pan Ector or watch whatever game is on at the College Football Zone by Tailgate USA.
Don’t forget that our 5th Annual Morning After Brunch with bottomless brunch bites is the next day, Sept. 12. Bonus feature: you can get The Weekender pass and attend both.
The current lineup of brewers is listed below, but many more will be announced as we get closer to the date.
Confirmed Breweries So Far:
Trinity Cider
Texas Ale Project
Community Beer Co.
TUPPS Brewery
Bishop Cider Co.
Legal Draft Beer Co.
Panther Island
On Rotation
Hopfusion Ale Works
NoCoast Beer Co.
Manhattan Project Beer Co.
Locust Cider
903 Brewers
Fredonia Brewery
Pegasus City Brewery
Spindletap Brewery
Great Raft Brewing
Cedar Creek Brewery
Turning Point Beer
Soul Fire Brewing Co.
Roughtail Brewing Co.
Steam Theory Brewing Co.
Oak Highlands Brewery
Hemisphere Brewing Co.
Division Brewing
Breaking Brew Meadery
Siren Rock Brewing Co.
Vector Brewing
Brotherwell Brewing
Parker County Brewery Co.
Martin House Brewing Co.
Peticolas Brewing Co.
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe
Oak Cliff Brewing
Pathfinder Brewing
with many more to be announced soon.
