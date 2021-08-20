Hurtado Expands, Revolver Vamooses and Rodeo Bar Is Revived

First, Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington is expanding to Little Elm. It seems like just yesterday owner Brandon Hurtado hosted his first barbecue pop-up at Division Brewing; that was actually 2018. The next year he got a food trailer, and in 2020, with a line of people waiting at the door for hours, he opened a brick and mortar. As if that's not enough to keep him busy, Hurtado is opening a bar soon, Hayters, near his downtown Arlington restaurant (the name refers to the original founder of Arlington, not people who don’t like barbecue).
Hurtado now smokes more than 4,000 pounds of brisket, turkey, quail and other proteins each week. A swoon-worthy brunch was a more recent addition to his menu (see photo at top) and just this week they posted a stunning photo of Hatch chile grits. (Just when we think all the good Hatch chile ideas are taken, we’re proven wrong. Thanks, Hurtado.)
They’ll be hiring 40 to 50 employees for this new spot in Little Elm, so if you fancy yourself good with smoke and bark, follow their social media pages. They're expecting this new baby in Little Elm early next year.
The newly refurbished bar will still have that 1980s Texas swagger. Smartly capitalizing on a food trend, the menu will have smash burgers, and blue plate specials will feature brisket, pork chops and sausage.
Rodeo Bar will be located at 1321 Commerce St. and will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
Finally, we learned from the Fort Worth Business Press (FWBP) that the three times James Beard Award finalist Regino Rojas has flown the Cowtown coop. Just two months after opening at Sundance Square in the space that was previously Taco Diner, Rojas has closed his Revolver Taco outpost there. FWBP reported that in an email Rojas said there simply wasn’t enough business in the city center spot.
Rojas recently expanded to Exchange Hall inside the AT&T Discovery District and also has the tasting room La Resistencia and Revolver Tacos in Deep Ellum.