Il Bracco's Signature Greyhoundesque Cocktail Disappears Quickly

There's a reason a greyhound is revered as the fastest of the canines ... and there's a better reason the easy-to-drink vodka/grapefruit drink bears the same name. They're so good, you'll down them quickly.

Il Bracco's signature cocktail is a frozen version of this easily loved drink but frozen and with an Italian twist. (Talk about making it more dangerous.) The pasta haven is offering these to go for the time being, just don't forget to order the carb-heavy pasta to soak it up when you do.

And yes, frozen drinks are hard as takeout in our 95-degree weather, but just pop them in the freezer when you get home and take them out a few minutes before you want to enjoy them at home.

Fun note: "il Bracco" means "the hound" in Italian. The name just works.

The Bracco ($15): New Amsterdam Gin, Aperol, fresh squeezed ruby red grapefruit juice, lemon juice



