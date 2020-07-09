 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
This frozen hound will disappear as quickly as a greyhound.EXPAND
This frozen hound will disappear as quickly as a greyhound.
courtesy of Il Bracco

Il Bracco's Signature Greyhoundesque Cocktail Disappears Quickly

Susie Oszustowicz | July 9, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

There's a reason a greyhound is revered as the fastest of the canines ... and there's a better reason the easy-to-drink vodka/grapefruit drink bears the same name. They're so good, you'll down them quickly.

Il Bracco's signature cocktail is a frozen version of this easily loved drink but frozen and with an Italian twist. (Talk about making it more dangerous.) The pasta haven is offering these to go for the time being, just don't forget to order the carb-heavy pasta to soak it up when you do.

And yes, frozen drinks are hard as takeout in our 95-degree weather, but just pop them in the freezer when you get home and take them out a few minutes before you want to enjoy them at home.

Related Stories

Fun note: "il Bracco" means "the hound" in Italian. The name just works.

The Bracco ($15): New Amsterdam Gin, Aperol, fresh squeezed ruby red grapefruit juice, lemon juice


il Bracco, 8416 Preston Center Plaza, (The Plaza at Preston Center).Order these for takeout at 214-361-0100.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.