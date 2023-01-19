Waffle House Isn’t Feeling This Trending TikTok Menu Hack

Last Saturday, second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a furious postseason rally for the ages. At one point the Jags trailed the Los Angeles Chargers 27-0, making their comeback the third-largest in NFL playoff history, and by far the biggest win of Lawrence’s young career.
So, how did he celebrate? He went to Waffle House, naturally.
In the aftermath of the epic win, video circulated of Lawrence taking photos with staff at a Waffle House in Florida. The mood was, of course, jubilant. Advancing to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs will do that to a city (ask everyone in this town outside of Brett Maher).
Lawrence probably could have gotten away with ordering a trending TikTok waffle sandwich hack that night (he didn’t try to, for the record). But you or me?
Proceed with caution.
The sandwich hack in question is made with multiple sausage patties, eggs, bacon and cheese between two waffles, all drizzled with syrup.
You can still order it, by the way. But Waffle House may or may not plate it for you. Shoot your shot, but don't get defensive if they're not inclined to play along.
In a Waffle House in Atlanta, a large sign posted on the window warned customers to order from the menu and “we’re not making anything you saw on TikTok.” The word “not” was underlined three times.
The ingredients are all on the menu so you can create the hack yourself with a la carte and side items if you're really determined. But be forewarned: according to a Waffle House employee, creating this hack could run you north of 20 bucks for dine-in. Thirty bucks for takeout.
TikTok hacks have caused issues for other fast-food chains recently. Chick-fil-A fired an employee for posting menu hacks. Chipotle had to make changes to its mobile app, while McDonald’s attempted to circumvent the issue by experimenting with an open menu of hacks where the customer could purchase items to build their own TikTok-inspired creations.
And even if you can get a Waffle House employee to put this hack together for you, there’s no guarantee that it’ll come out like the one in the TikTok video that ignited this trend (which you can see here). Just ask TikToker Jasminee Smith, whose waffle sandwich — well, let’s just say it didn’t quite live up to expectations.