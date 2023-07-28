It's Time to Go! Go! to Dallas' New Japanese Curry Spot

It’s hard to tell at first glance that your meal is the glorious climax of 55 hours of stewing, stirring and maturing. But the murals on the wall make it evident that your $14 bowl of curry is a culmination of more than two days of work.
Go! Go! Curry (exclamation marks included) has roots in the Kanazawa province of Japan. The chain is named proudly after the Japanese baseball legend Hideki Matsui, who grew up in that same region. Matsui's jersey number when playing for the New York Yankees was the exact number of hours they spend cooking the curry: 55. In fact, the number is almost auspicious here, etched into almost every corner of all four walls. Even the name “Go Go” translates to “five five” in Japanese.
Dishes like the Grand Slam, World Champion and Home Run pay homage to the founding theme (and hero) of the curry shop. The Grand Slam platter has crispy katsu cutlets arranged atop a steaming mound of Japanese rice and curry. Sausage links, boiled eggs and shrimp tempura add to the heap of ingredients. The World Champion comes with the same mix of ingredients but doubled. Four pieces of fried-to-order katsu lounge in a bed of rice and curry.
Let's talk curry. While the rice and cabbage salad are mediocre, the curry sauce here is near-ethereal. It’s whipped into a thick consistency and slightly sweetened before being poured into your dish. The hours of stewing and maturation give it a dense yet light texture that lets it melt on the tongue between bites of meat, rice and cabbage.
Go! Go! Curry. 8240 Preston Road, Plano. Daily, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.