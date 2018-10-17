Jalisco Norte Launches Loncheria, a Walk-Up 'Snack Bar'

Jalisco Norte is making it easy to eat their upscale Mexican food even if you're in a hurry. Yesterday, the restaurant launched Loncheria, a "walk-up market offering a condensed menu of chef Jose Meza’s authentic and approachable Mexican cuisine perfect for a quick meal on the patio or easy meal to-go," according to a press release.
The Loncheria menu is stacked with "a mindfully selected menu of tortas, burritos, tacos, salads and sides pulled from Meza’s expansive main dining menu," according to the release. "Options include dishes such as the Nopal Salad with cactus leaf, tomato, onion, cilantro and chia seed, the Chicken Tinga Tacos, using the chef’s family recipe, Puerto Nuevo Lobster Tacos made with fried lobster, beans and pico de gallo, among several other items."
You can also pick up Jalisco Norte's margarita glasses, dishware and branded apparel, along with their killer salsa by the jar.
"Found to the left of the main entrance, The Loncheria features a one-of-a-kind mural from internationally-renowned Mexican street artist, Spaik," according to the release. "The mural comes from Milagro tequilas 2018 'Agave Expressionism' campaign which featured progressive artworks from top Mexico City street artists. The aesthetic is bright, vibrant and offers an inviting space to pick up a meal any time of the day."
The Loncheria is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Check out the menu below.
