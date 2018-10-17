Jalisco Norte Launches Loncheria, a Walk-Up 'Snack Bar'

Jalisco Norte is making it easy to eat their upscale Mexican food even if you're in a hurry. Yesterday, the restaurant launched Loncheria, a "walk-up market offering a condensed menu of chef Jose Meza’s authentic and approachable Mexican cuisine perfect for a quick meal on the patio or easy meal to-go," according to a press release.

The Loncheria menu is stacked with "a mindfully selected menu of tortas, burritos, tacos, salads and sides pulled from Meza’s expansive main dining menu," according to the release. "Options include dishes such as the Nopal Salad with cactus leaf, tomato, onion, cilantro and chia seed, the Chicken Tinga Tacos, using the chef’s family recipe, Puerto Nuevo Lobster Tacos made with fried lobster, beans and pico de gallo, among several other items."