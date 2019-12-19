 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Get your ho ho ho-ja on at Jalisco Norte with the Hoja Santa Margarita.EXPAND
Get your ho ho ho-ja on at Jalisco Norte with the Hoja Santa Margarita.
Jalisco Norte

Jalisco Norte’s Hoja Santa Is What We Should Leave by the Tree for Santa This Year

Susie Oszustowicz | December 19, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Santa is coming soon, but Jalisco Norte is already bringing us Hoja Santa.

The Mexican eatery aims to give diners the chance to experience an authentic Mexican meal, and that includes the cocktails.

One of their reinvented margaritas features the hoja santa herb, which translates to "sacred leaf" and is also called the Mexican pepperleaf. It's an aromatic herb used often in traditional cooking and has a slight peppery taste with hints of anise and eucalyptus.

Related Stories

Bottom line: This cocktail is infused with these spicy leaves and leaves you feeling spicy. Maybe that's what we should be leaving by the tree for Santa this year.

Hoja Santa Margarita ($12): Infused with Hoja Santa, ginger-infused agave, Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamonte, lime juice

On the menu through December and available by request through January.

Jalisco Norte, 3858 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 470 (Oak Lawn)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >