Karak Tea Serves Middle Eastern Teas, Snacks and Desserts in Plano

Nestled in one of Plano’s many shopping complexes sits Karak Tea Bakery & Cafe, a charming hole-in-the-wall Middle Eastern coffee shop that opened its doors just over a month ago.
The brainchild of Jordanian native Tariq Alkafaween, the shop draws inspiration from the culinary cultures of Jordan, Qatar and Dubai, all places the entrepreneur has lived. In just a few weeks, Karak has garnered attention for its oven-baked flatbreads, fresh-pressed juices and Middle Eastern pies — all served in a friendly atmosphere.
"In places like Dubai and Qatar, it’s common to find these shops on every corner, places where you can grab a tea, enjoy a small snack and relax in the inviting ambiance," Alkafaween says. "I wanted to bring that concept to Dallas."
It’s certainly not a concept we see on every street corner in Dallas. Curiosity brought us in to taste.
The fascination continues in a three-paged menu filled with food, beverages and traditional MIddle Eastern desserts. Try one of the 20 flatbread pies on the menu, charred-to-order in Karak’s traditional wood-fired oven. Pies like the manakeesh (a mincemeat pie tossed in spices) or the za'atar, topped with tangy herbs and Middle Eastern Akkawi cheese, all sell for between $2.99 and $6.99. They're shareable, making them an almost dangerously cheap midday indulgence. Flaky samosa pastries pocketed with cheese or meats and buttery paratha wraps add more savory options to a sweet-dominated menu.
Nothing tops off the visit better than the cheese pulls on one of Karak’s knafeh, a Middle Eastern dessert made of crispy phyllo shreds and melted sweet cheese. Soaked in sugar syrup, the knafeh is a cheese-based version of baklava, a nut-based dessert that also sits plentifully in Karak’s bakery shelves in six different varieties.
Karak Tea, 1820 Coit Road, No. 138, Plano. Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – midnight.