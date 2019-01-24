Kenny's Burger Joint Is Serving Girl Scout Cookie Cocktails — Scout's Honor

It's time — time for each of us who vowed to stay trim and give up the pizza, booze and high-calorie goodies in 2019 to give up the ghost. It's Girl Scout cookie season.

You'll see plenty of GSC milkshakes dotting the heatmap this month and next, but we were delighted when we came across Kenny's Burger Joint's two GSC cocktails. Girl Scout cookies PLUS booze? We're in heaven.