 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
4
"Yes, troop leader, we're just curious if there's a box ... or cocktail ... limit?"EXPAND
"Yes, troop leader, we're just curious if there's a box ... or cocktail ... limit?"
courtesy Kenny's Burger Joint

Kenny's Burger Joint Is Serving Girl Scout Cookie Cocktails — Scout's Honor

Susie Oszustowicz | January 24, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

It's time — time for each of us who vowed to stay trim and give up the pizza, booze and high-calorie goodies in 2019 to give up the ghost. It's Girl Scout cookie season.

You'll see plenty of GSC milkshakes dotting the heatmap this month and next, but we were delighted when we came across Kenny's Burger Joint's two GSC cocktails. Girl Scout cookies PLUS booze? We're in heaven.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Through the end of February, they'll offer two options: Thin Mint and Samoa versions. Each has two different alcoholic elements — because one is never enough — with crushed cookies and vanilla ice cream. Yes, they're still kind of milkshakes, but we'll take it, especially for the $7 price tag. Isn't that about how much a box of those bad boys costs now?

To convince us further, they're offering any Girl Scout who dines with them in uniform a free non-boozy one, so tote your little Scout along with you for an extra sugar rush.

Girl Scout Cookie Samoa Shake ($7): vanilla ice cream, crushed Samoas, Bacardi Coco, Godiva Chocolate Liquor, caramel drizzle and crushed cookie sprinkle

Girl Scout Cookie Thin Mint Shake ($7): vanilla ice cream, crushed Thin Mint cookies, Creme de Menthe, Creme de Cocoa, whip cream topping with crushed cookie sprinkle


Kenny's Burger Joint, 5809 Preston Road, Plano, and 1377 Legacy Drive, Frisco

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: