The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog Is a Thing, and It’s Already Sold Out (But We Can Still Dream)

I had a dream. A dream that when I brought a KFC Limited-Edition 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog as a white elephant gift for my family gathering, an actual wrestling match would break out; just like old times when my sister would hog the phone and my brother would unplug it from the wall. Alas, I’m afraid I’ve only set myself up for disappointment.

That’s because Walmart shoppers go hard. These things are all sorts of sold out. Walmart.com can’t keep up. I set an alert to be notified when they restocked, and I actually got an alert two days later! Wow, God is good, right? Wrong. They were already sold out again when I tried to buy one a mere 18 minutes later. 18 MINUTES!

The Colonel tells us that these logs are “NOT ACTUALLY FRIED CHICKEN,” but the reviews would make you think otherwise. The 20 or so finger-lickin’-happy customers who did acquire one have populated the reviews with testimony that they smell just like fried chicken. You’ll be hoping that log burns quickly so you can make a run for a bucket. (Maybe.)

KFC.com says these are made from 100% recycled materials and that each burns for 2½ to 3 hours. They cost $18.99.

Your move, Popeyes …