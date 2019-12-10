 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The KFC 11 Herbs &amp; Spices Firelog Is a Thing, and It’s Already Sold Out (But We Can Still Dream)
KFC.com

The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog Is a Thing, and It’s Already Sold Out (But We Can Still Dream)

Lauren Drewes Daniels | December 10, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

I had a dream. A dream that when I brought a KFC Limited-Edition 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog as a white elephant gift for my family gathering, an actual wrestling match would break out; just like old times when my sister would hog the phone and my brother would unplug it from the wall. Alas, I’m afraid I’ve only set myself up for disappointment. 

That’s because Walmart shoppers go hard. These things are all sorts of sold out. Walmart.com can’t keep up. I set an alert to be notified when they restocked, and I actually got an alert two days later! Wow, God is good, right? Wrong. They were already sold out again when I tried to buy one a mere 18 minutes later. 18 MINUTES!

The Colonel tells us that these logs are “NOT ACTUALLY FRIED CHICKEN,” but the reviews would make you think otherwise. The 20 or so finger-lickin’-happy customers who did acquire one have populated the reviews with testimony that they smell just like fried chicken. You’ll be hoping that log burns quickly so you can make a run for a bucket. (Maybe.)

Related Stories

KFC.com says these are made from 100% recycled materials and that each burns for 2½ to 3 hours. They cost $18.99.

Your move, Popeyes … 

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >