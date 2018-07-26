Soothe Yourself With Knife's New Aloe Liqueur Cocktail

The temperature's been hovering ominously around 100 degrees for more than a week now. If you dare walk to lunch, you'll surely need aloe vera to soothe your burnt skin upon returning to your desk. We're doing it a little differently — by way of Chareau, an aloe liqueur. That may not help our skin, but the ABV will eventually make you care less.
Out of Obscurity, a cocktail on Knife's new menu, brings together aloe liqueur, coconut, elderflower and a bitter element, Aperol. The ingredients make for a weirdly refreshing cocktail to cool you down before enjoying a dry-aged steak.
Out of Obscurity ($14): simple syrup, coconut milk, lemon, St. Germain, Chareau, Aperol, soda water, orange slice and lime peel garnish
Knife, 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane
