Knife to Host Meat and Greet with Maverick's Derrick Jones Jr.

Bring your Mavs merch. But no crying.
June 20, 2024
Knife Plano is hosting Derrick Jones Jr. and you're invited too. That steak is totally sold separately.
Knife Plano is a great night out any day of the week, but June 29 will be extra special.

The Plano steakhouse, lauded for its steak dry-aging program led by chef John Tesar, will host the Dallas Mavericks' Derrick Jones Jr., the 2020 Slam Dunk Champ known colloquially as "Airplane Mode."

On Saturday, June 29, indulge in Knife's famous Ozersky beef sliders, fries and a soda (keeping it casual sports vibes), and meet the Mavericks player. Tickets are $75 each, which gets you the meal along with the chance to meet Jones and take a photo with him. Fans are encouraged to bring their Mavs merch for Jones to sign, and there will also be some merchandise there for purchase.

Alcoholic drinks are sold separately.

The event is at The District at Willow Bend (6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; you can get tickets through Resy
Not only can you get some merch signed, you'll also get three sliders, which are actually some of the best burgers in the city.
