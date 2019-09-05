 


4
The Pull up to the Bumper cocktailEXPAND
The Pull up to the Bumper cocktail
courtesy SMPR

Knife’s Pull Up to the Bumper and Other Summer Cocktails Are Keeping Summer Bumpin’

Susie Oszustowicz | September 5, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Knife knows that summer deserves an epic playlist. Sitting by the pool, hiking or lounging on a boat, a playlist adds texture to an experience.

So the bartenders at Knife created a veritable playlist of cocktails to keep the summer "bumping." Look for cocktails like the Woman and Hot in Herre, each with a slant that will keep your toes tapping.

We were excited to try the Grace Jones tribute for her 1981 song, "Pull up to the Bumper," and we pulled the song up on our AirPods when we ordered and sipped away.

We weren't mad at the tamarind reduction that not only gives a spicy effect but also makes it a stunning cocktail just to look at. And while it's a scotch cocktail, the Lillet Blanc and soda bring up the lightness just enough.

We'll say it: We're keeping these cocktails on repeat.

Pull up to the Bumper ($14): Dewar's White Label scotch, Lillet Blanc, tamarind reduction, lemon, Fever Tree soda


Knife, 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

