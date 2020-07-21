Good to Go: La La Land's Toasts Are Kind and Fulfilling

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas’ restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

It may be a tough time for our country — politically, spiritually, emotionally and mentally — but that doesn’t mean we can’t strive to make America kind again. That also happens to be the mantra of La La Land Kind Cafe, which just opened its second location in Oak Lawn.

La La Land first opened last year on Bell Avenue in Lowest Greenville with the mission to provide employment opportunities to children aging out of the foster care system. Additionally, they sell great matcha tea, coffee and meatless bites, good at any time of the day.

One of their tasty, filling dishes is the M.A.K.A. toast. If you can get past the initial anxiety of reading this acronym at first as M.A.G.A, you will find that that the M.A.K.A. toast is thankfully a large slice of sourdough bread with a layer of almond butter and honey.

The toast is topped with strawberries, banana slices and blueberries to emulate an American flag. For only $7.20, the Make America Kind Again toast makes for a filling breakfast or even a midday snack.

Whether you pick up your toast from one of the two La La Land cafes or have it delivered via Favor or Postmates, the bread and fruit remain intact over the course of a 10- to 15-minute drive. Granted, you’ll want to eat it right away, as sliced fruit doesn’t hold forever.

The toast is a bit tough to cut with the plastic knives La La Land provides, so you’ll want to use cutlery of your own. That, or you can break the toast apart and eat it with your hands. It’s probably more fun that way anyway.

The toast and coffee come in bright, yellow packaging, evoking a happy feeling before you even get to eat. There’s not a whole lot of plastic, which we always appreciate.

The packaging also contains encouraging messages, such as “be kind” and “be the kind of person your dog thinks you are.”

Certainly, we can all use some encouragement like that.

La La Land Kind Cafe, 5626 Bell Ave. (Lowest Greenville) and 3330 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn). Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.