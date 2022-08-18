Legacy Hall Opens Up New Weekend-Only Brunch Spot

Legacy Hall in Plano is known for a wide variety of options in its multilevel food court, from tacos and pasta to ice cream and wine. Now, another eatery is attracting breakfast and brunch lovers.
Brunch Club, on the third floor of Legacy Hall, serves brunch all day and late at night on the weekends.
The new spot was opened by chef Brett Curtis, who also owns Dock Local in Legacy Hall. The 30-year food service veteran was inspired by his love of breakfast to the point where he eats it for dinner multiple times a week. He wanted to open up this concept for others who, like him, will eat pancakes and bacon at one in the morning.
The menu offers a helping of Southern comfort and offers a range of dishes for anyone with a sweet and or savory craving. Find classic meals like steak ‘n’ eggs, shrimp ‘n’ grits and old-fashioned buttermilk pancakes as well as bites that include fried green tomatoes, beignets and sticky ribs.
Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, 6 p.m. to close Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to close Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday