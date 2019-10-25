Local Bartenders Will Come Together Sunday to Raise Funds for Those Hit by Tornadoes

Bartenders prepare for their last ad hoc community fundraiser, All Hands on DEC, in 2017

This Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m., you'll find some unexpected faces behind the bar at The Standard Pour, and they'll be there for a great reason.

Stephen Halpin, a well known former Dallas bartender and current manager of trade education and mixology for The Patrón Spirits Co., saw the devastation in his Richardson neighborhood from the tornadoes this past Sunday and knew he had to do something. He picked up the phone and rallied his hospitality industry friends to come together for a one-night fundraising event to raise money to benefit those in great need.

We've seen the Dallas bar industry come together to support other communities in need, like their all-out fundraising night two years ago for Hurricane Harvey, All Hands on DEC, but this time it's hitting closer to home. In fact, there are numerous restaurants working to support those affected by last weekend's storms.

Halpin remarked on Dallas' action, "I travel often thanks to my job, and of all of the cities I visit, I’ve never seen one come together in times of need like Dallas does."

The event will have some of Dallas' favorite bartenders who have stepped away from the stick and are excited to come back to help the cause. Look for faces like Brian McCullough, Charlie "Pap" Papaceno, Mark Beardon, Kyle Paris and many more behind the bar.

EXPAND Chris Unruh and Bryan Nelson rally the crowds and serve cocktails at All Hands on DEC, July 2017 Austin Marc Graf

The Patrón Spirits Co., which has local offices in Southlake, plans to donate product needed for this event to allow for higher proceeds, and other sponsors are expected to come on board in the coming days.

This "bar-raiser" will focus on getting money to the right places through event partners, the U.S. Bartenders Guild Dallas Chapter and Altrusa International of Downtown Dallas, a nonprofit that works to funnel money to charities. Patrón also pledged to match each dollar raised from this event to go toward disaster relief in North Texas.

Specialty cocktails will be offered with Patrón Tequila along with other liquor sponsors yet to be named.

Stop into The Standard Pour on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. to support your neighbors. Drink tickets will be available at the door. If you're unable to attend and would like to make a financial donation, you may do so via GoFundMe.

RSVP to this event and find more information on Facebook.