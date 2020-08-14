5 Beers to Drink Now: Your Late Summer Round-Up

Every month or so, we like to take a citywide inventory of beer, and to our amazing fortune, our local brewers have been busy. So, as we round the final corner of summer, let’s take a look at some new brews.

Lakewood Brewing Co. has a special taproom release Friday: the Neapolitan Temptress, a 10.3% ABV Imperial Milk Stout aged in Jack Daniels barrels and spiked with strawberry, extra chocolate and vanilla. Lakewood also recently released a peanut butter Temptress, which they suggest mixing 50/50 with a raspberry Temptress for a PB&J. It's peanut butter jelly time!

Lakewood Brewing (2302 Executive Drive in Garland) is open for drive-thru services.

Pegasus City Brewing is reopening this weekend with snacks taking a prominent role. Seems they’ve homed in on some TABC accommodations that allow bars and breweries to open if food sales are greater than alcohol. So, go hungry. And thirsty. But, slightly more (1% more to be exact) hungry.

Pegasus has released its Barrel Bottle, Batch 2, which is the Ol’ Rip Rye Ale with an American oak stave submerged in the bottle for endless aging. This batch was filled June 25, so according to beer science, that's enough time for staves of wood and hops to learn how to get along rather nicely. Or you can take it home and age it as long as you like.

Pegasus City Brewery (2222 Vantage St. in the Design District) is open for curbside pick-up and imbibing onsite this weekend.

The peach ale is just what we need this August. Michael Peticolas

Last week Peticolas Brewing re-released its peach ale, a 12% fruit beer that was previously its blonde barleywine. Brewers sat it in a corner with peaches and told it to mature for three months. Might want to snag your order online before it’s gone.

Peticolas (1301 Place St. in the Design District) is open for curbside pickup every day but Monday.

Texas Ale Project released a blood orange IPA as part of its experimental R&D Series. It’s been a best-seller and is made with natural blood orange with a 6.5% ABV, a bright and refreshing summertime option.

Texas Ale Project (1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas) has beer to-go, and you can order in advance through its website.

In June, Weathered Souls Brewing Co. out of San Antonio launched an initiative called Black is Beautiful to raise awareness of the injustices people of color face daily. They shared a recipe for a stout, and other breweries were invited to join the cause. Dozens of North Texas breweries participated and some have their own version of the stout available now. Lakewood Brewing and Celestial both have canned the beer.

Finally, Real Ale Brewing isn't in North Texas. It's actually out in the middle of nowhere. But we're adopting them for this post because their strawberry milkshake IPA, Skullberry, has been a beautiful poolside drink all summer.

Cheers!