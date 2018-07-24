The patio at new East Dallas restaurant Local Traveler, which recently opened next to the Lot.

Tell someone you're going to that East Dallas restaurant with plenty of outdoor space where kids roam free, and most likely they’ll know you're talking about the Lot.

The same owners have opened up another establishment next door, offering a calmer, more upscale environment and a more interesting menu: Local Traveler, described by owners as "Casablanca meets Star Wars." The menu, which includes Friday, Saturday and Sunday brunch, was created by chef Ross Demers, whose short-lived On the Lamb in Deep Ellum served up memorably inventive fare. The restaurant also sports a tiki bar on the patio — with classics like the Pain Killer and Bahama Mama — that operates from 6 p.m. to close Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

The dining room still smells new and has a modern design and waitstaff in trendy half-aprons. We heard the place was bicycle-friendly — and with its logo, you might think that's a thing. But you probably won’t feel comfortable in cycling gear here. Plus, you won't find a bike rack next to the valet stand.